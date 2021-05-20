Roy retires from hockey and played for six teams in 11 NHL seasons





Derek Roy retired from professional hockey on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old forward scored 524 points (189 goals, 335 assists) in 738 regular NHL games over 11 seasons with the Buffalo Sabers, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers. He also scored 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff games. “After much thought, I made the decision to retire as a professional hockey player,” says Roy wrote on his Instagram account. “First of all I want to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they made to give me the opportunity to play competitive / traveling AAA minor hockey. They didn’t have much, but their dedication, hard work and love were an inspiration to me during my hockey career. It gave me the drive to pursue my passion for hockey. “ Roy last played in the NHL for the Oilers in 2014-15. He played six seasons in Europe, including the last two with Munich in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the highest professional league in Germany. He has scored nine points (four goals, five assists) in 12 games this season. “I would also like to thank my wife Nancy for all her support throughout my career,” said Roy. “She gave me a very special gift, my son Huxley, with whom I want to spend a lot more quality time with the coming days, months and years.” The Sabers selected Roy in the second round (No. 32) of the 2001 NHL Draft. His 266 assists are 10th in team history. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing in the NHL and I want to thank the Buffalo Sabers for taking a chance on a 5-9 boy from Clarence-Rockland, Ontario,” said Roy. “I also want to thank the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers for providing great opportunities throughout my career with the NHL.” Roy helped Canada win the bronze medal in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and finished second at the IIHF World Championship in 2008 and 2009.







