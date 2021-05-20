SA Cricketers’ Association calls for ‘fair, objective’ transformation hearings





Andrew Breetzke, general manager of the South African Cricketers’ Association, hoped the postponement of the Cricket of Social Justice and Nation building hearings would shed more light on how the trial will unfold.

The hearings were scheduled to begin on Monday, but it was announced on Sunday evening to postpone them.

Breetzke also said victimization was a concern for some players. Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA), said the organization hoped the postponement of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings will bring more clarity on how the project will take place. The hearings, which were due to begin Monday, were postponed after the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa received a letter from director of cricket Graeme Smith’s attorney, David Becker. Becker wrote to SJN Ombudsman Attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza, questioning the legal framework of the hearings. Breetzke said they have nothing to do with CSA’s problems, but they have a responsibility to look after the players’ interests. “We have asked certain questions about what the players want from this process. They are about how the process will unfold and about confidentiality,” said Breetzke. “That’s important to some players and also, what are the results? We also asked certain questions and what we really want is the interest of our members. “We have nothing to do with CSA’s problems. We just want a process that moves forward fairly and objectively. If the delay gets us to that point, that’s fine, but we have to get that far.” Breetzke said they forwarded correspondence to the SJN but received no response until the postponement was announced on Sunday. “We have addressed correspondence to the SJN on procedural issues and that was from the players, with confidentiality, corrective action and how this will work out,” said Breetzke. “We had our own involvement with the SJN on those issues beyond what CSA could have done with their process.” Breetzke added that there was a mixed reaction from the players regarding the SJN, but that victimization is something that worried the players. “Some players are happy and some are not, but that happens with these kinds of processes,” said Breetzke. “I don’t know which players have or have not registered, but we as an organization have submitted an entry. “Victimization was one of the issues that came up. It was a concern raised by the players and it could stem from a lawsuit like this.”

