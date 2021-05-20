Tennis: Amber Wey and MJ Lundberg take singles titles | San Luis Obispo

Amber Wey of the Orcutt Academy won the Ocean League singles title last week.
The tournament, which was played at Hancock College, culminated with Wey defeating Templeton’s Emma Zundel for the singles title.
Those two, plus the other top six finishers, will advance to the area tournament that takes place Friday and Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School.
Wey and Zundel took the top two places, followed by Sophia Sanchez from Templeton, Aida Terrizzi from Templeton, Orcutt Academy Riley Speer and Nickie Barker from Mission Prep.
Templeton took the top three places in the doubles, while Carmen Lacarno and Heer Shinglot took the title. Makenzie Newell and Mariel Najera finished second, Audrey Krupa and Tatayana Llieva finished third, Mission Prep’s Ella Blair and Shirley Horzen finished fourth, Templeton’s Sunnie Mount and Olivia Voos came fifth and Orcutt Academy’s Sydney Carrier and Cassidy Sullivan finished sixth place.
The boys’ finals were held in Morro Bay with Kyle Quinlan of Orcutt Academy finishing fifth in singles and Dario Lopez and Isaac Pruett’s doubles team second.
St. Joseph sophomore MJ Lundberg rolled to the singles title and defeated Hannah Minnery of San Luis Obispo 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
Lundberg lost her only match to SLO’s Carmen Joines in the semifinals. She swept the rest 6-0, 6-0.
Teammate Shianne Gooley lost to Minnery in the semifinals 7-5, 6-3. Joines won the game in third place 8-2.
Ingrid Chen and Alex Capran from San Luis Obispo won the doubles title.
Arroyo Grande’s turner Loughead won the Mountain League title from teammate George Keskinov. AJ Daymude (San Luis Obispo) finished third, Noah Ortiz (Righetti) finished fourth, Ian Cabrinha (San Luis Obispo) finished fifth and Bayley Perlmutter (San Luis Obispo) finished sixth.
At the double striker, John Raj and Carson Krueckel (San Luis Obispo) defeated Preston Nguyen and Danny Kullman (Arroyo Grande) for the title. Isaac Fiala and Brandon Jensen (San Luis Obispo) came third, Lucas Smoli and Kazi Hayashi (Arroyo Grande) came fourth, Jack Oldenburg and Dylan Koch (San Luis Obispo) came fifth and Elliott Chen, Sulaimansha Syed (San Luis Obispo) came sixth .
The top six advancing to the area will meet this week.
CIF Central Section playoffs
Bakersfield Ridgeview 1, Santa Maria 0
The Saints season ended Tuesday-evening in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs in Bakersfield with a defeat to Ridgeview.
The Wolf Pack improved to 11-1 during the season. The Saints season ends with a 6-3-3 record and a Mountain League-championship.
This is the second time in three seasons that Ridgeview has knocked Santa Maria out of the playoffs. In 2019, Santa Maria beat Ridgeview 7-2 in the regular season before being eliminated by Ridgeview in the playoffs in a 4-1 home loss.
Last year, Santa Maria advanced to the Championship game of the Division 1 playoffs and won her first playoff game.
Dinuba 5, Pioneer Valley 1
The Panthers’ season ended on Tuesday with a defeat to Dinuba in the Division 2 playoffs.
Pioneer Valley closes the season with a 4-2-5 record. Dinuba improves to 12-3-1.
The Panthers finished second in the Mountain League standings.
Clovis 4, San Luis Obispo 0
The Tigers were eliminated on Tuesday by the best placed Cougars in Clovis.
Clovis is now 18-1-1 on the season. The Tigers finish 4-2-5.
Bakersfield Highland 4, St. Joseph 2
The Scots closed the season of the Knights in Bakersfield on Tuesday evening.
The Knights finished the season 5-8-3 overall. Cole Richardson Jacob Otremba scored goals for St. Joseph in the loss.
Highland improved to 11-2 in the season.
Saints, Titans host playoff games on Friday
Santa Maria will host Bakersfield West in a quarterfinal of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Friday night at 6pm.
The Saints are 9-2-1 and finished second in the Ocean League. West is 4-5. Santa Maria is the No. 3 seed. West is seed No. 6. Both teams retired from the first round. The winner will play the winner of Caruthers-Fresno Roosevelt on May 26 in the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Caruthers wins, the Saints would host the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Roosevelt wins, Roosevelt would host.
Nipomo, the Ocean League champion, will host Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Friday at 5:00 p.m. The Titans are the No. 3 seed in Division 3 and Memorial is the sixth seed. Both teams had a bye in the first round.
As per CIF policy, access at the gate is charged to all spectators.
Templeton 78, Santa Maria 66
Jacob Estrada had 16 points, Alex Milner and Ben Quintero added 12 each, and Ethan Kamps scored 10 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Saints.
Joseph 209, Righetti 247
Caleb Rodriguez shot a 39 to earn medalists for the Knights.
The other scorers for St. Joseph were Ty Gamble (41), Quinn Murray (41), Jayce Gamble (62) and Noah Gordillo (46).
Nate Benzon shot a 48 for the Warriors.
VOTE: See who’s up for Athlete of the Week
MJ Lundberg, St. Joseph tennis
The St. Joseph tennis player rolled into the Mountain League singles title on Saturday. She won all her sets while dropping just two games to take the crown for singles.
Reann Booker, Righetti number
The senior had a big day at the provincial championships on Saturday.
Booker helped the Warriors win the 4×100 and 4×400 relay before winning the open 400m run and the 200.
Kathleen Hutchens, Arroyo Grande basketball
Hutchens has had a great senior season and added to that last week, scoring 18 points against St. Joseph on May 13 and taking 43 points against the Knights on May 14.
This year she averages about 22 points per game.
Briana Reitmeier, softball from Lompoc
Reitmeier has been nominated before, but she’s just too good to pass up again.
Reitmeier was 1-for-3 with a run, while striking out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-2 victory over Santa Ynez on May 12. On May 14, Reitmeier was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs while striking out five batters in 5 2/3 innings in an 18-8 victory over Santa Ynez.
Ahlexia Glidewell, Santa Maria softball
Glidewell had two wins at the Orcutt Academy last week.
On Saturday, gave up only four basehits in a shutout of the Spartans in a 2-0 win. On May 12, Glidewell was victorious in a 17-5 victory.
Kaitlyn Thompson, Santa Ynez tennis
Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates ‘playoff loss against Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates’ three runs.
VOTE: Sportswoman of the week (vote on all three sites)
Cesar Garcia, baseball at Santa Maria
Garcia, a freshman, hit a two-run homerun in a 12-0 win over Mission Prep on May 12.
He followed that up with a grand slam, as he finished with five RBI’s in a 9-6 win over the Royals on Saturday.
Sam Bazunga, St. Joseph Basketball
Bazunga had a productive week, scoring double digits in every game when the Knights went 5-0.
Bazunga had 14 points and nine boards against Bishop Diego on May 10. He had 13 points against Atascadero on May 11, 15 against Arroyo Grande on May 13, and 18 points and seven rebounds against the Eagles on May 14.
He ended the week with his best game, with 24 points and 16 boards against Taft.
Tyler Hamilton, baseball from Arroyo Grande
Hamilton went 5-for-9 with a homerun, three doubles, five runs and seven RBI’s while the Eagles took two of three from second place Paso Robles last week.
Cailin Daniels, Lompoc Athletics
Daniels has been nominated a number of times, but he’s just too good an athlete to hold up this week.
Daniels got a triple three-peat on the county meet Saturday and led his team to a co-county championship.
The Lompoc senior won the long jump and triple jump and ran a big third leg for the Braves winning 4×100 relay team. Lompoc and San Marcos both scored 95 points to earn their share of the title with host Santa Ynez.