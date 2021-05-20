Why the tribe of freelance cricketers is growing

Professional Cricketer Proudly South African. That’s AB de Villiers’s Twitter bio. Chris Gayles’ bio describes him as the Universe Boss. In addition to being a Jesus follower, father and husband, former South African captain Faf Du Plessis states that he is a Pro cricketer. Andre Russell also on his Instagram account. All, except for de Villiers who decided on Tuesday not to come out of international retirement, are available for their country in this year’s T20 World Cup.

But since none of them are centrally contracted by his board, he could still choose not to show up for the ICC event. And this tribe of freelancers is growing, in number and profile.

The Indian board doesn’t allow it, but freelancing in cricket isn’t new. It has been featured in the Kerry Packers series in Australia and the T20 Indian Cricket League, but it flourished in the Indian Premier League, allowing retired and overseas foreign cricket players to sign up as professionals. When stars like Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff have amounted to obscene, party players like Brad Hodge, Dirk Nannes and Ryan ten Doeschate also made a splash.

The cricketers who benefited the most were those who started freelancing in their 20s — Gayle was 28 at the opening edition in 2008, de Villiers and Lasith Malinga were 24 and Kieron Pollard (who started his career had turned down a central contract). ) was barely 21. Consistently good performances not only led to a top draw, but also gave them the financial security to voice their opinions. So when Gayle went on a self-imposed exile from international cricket, just after criticizing West Indian board and coach Ottis Gibson following the 2011 World Cup debacle, he was not unsure about disappearing from public memory. The IPL had already taken care of that.

During that period Gayle was also in top form. He scored two centuries and in 2011 had a success rate of 183, his personal best. In 2012, he hammered 59 sixes, the highest ever in an IPL season to date. Gayles’ status grew as a T20 stalwart and the West Indies administration realized they needed him more than he needed them.

Despite constantly talking to the board, Gayle has always talked about his desire to win a third World T20 title. When I got the call and they asked if I am willing and interested, I said yes, I want to play for the West Indies. The bigger picture is actually getting three T20 titles under my belt. That’s actually the goal I set in my mind by winning the T20 World Cup, Gayle told Sri Lanka earlier this year ahead of the T20 series.

Gayle is 41 and has ruled himself out of the 50-over World Cup in 2023, but insists he can go through to 45. Forty-five is a good number. Yes, we can target 45. Let’s target 45, that’s a good number, he said last year. The first victim of age is fitness. But Twenty20 cricket, where a batsman can make up for the lack of big limit singles and a pacer only needs to bowl four overs, can make up for fitness issues to some extent. That’s why Gayle is still in demand today. The same reason also works for Malinga, 37, who last played a competitive game in March 2020. Last week, Sri Lanka’s voters are still hopeful that Malinga would agree to play in this T20 World Cup, even though the pacer has yet to be captured.

The Villierss case is different. In good shape and shape in this year’s IPL, de Villiers has often looked indecisive about his international career in the background of South Africa’s series of failures at ICC events. When he retired, Villiers said, It’s my turn, and frankly, I’m tired. Even du Plessis had confirmed on R Ashwin’s YouTube show that de Villiers did not want to play international cricket because he no longer had the drive.

And yet there was an underlying desire to win a title for South Africa. Perhaps that bubbled over just before the 2019 World Cup, creating an atmosphere of confusion and derailing South Africa’s campaign in ways they could never imagine. This time, talks about bringing Villiers back were more constructive, with coach Mark Boucher playing a pivotal role. AB has its reasons, which I respect, Boucher was quoted by The Citizen newspaper. He hinted that he was concerned about appearing on other players who were part of the system. I don’t think he was right, which I understand.

The other freelancers may not share Villiers’ opinion. Many believe that playing franchise competitions is a way to stay in shape and prepare for international competitions. David Warner and Steve Smith played in the Global T20 Canada in 2018 while facing an annual ban after the ball messed-up scandal. Another example is the Cricket West Indies approving Russell’s decision to withdraw from the T20I series against India in 2019 and play in Canada as part of its knee injury rehabilitation plans. We made him suitable to play in Canada as a batsman, CWI CEO Johnny Grave was quoted by ESPNcricinfo. He doesn’t have a contract with us, so we can’t tell him what to do. He listens and takes our advice, I’m sure.

On Tuesday, Russell, Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer were named in the preliminary roster for the T20I home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. This shows the role franchise leagues play when it comes to the international future of freelancers. Du Plessis hoped the same when he retired from Test cricket earlier this year. The next two years will be ICC T20 World Cup years. This shifts my focus to this format and I want to play as many from around the world as possible so that I can be the best player I can be. Look for his record on this IPL (320 runs in seven games with a success rate of 145.45, his highest ever) and you’ll know he’s on the right track.

Even if the best freelancers choose not to represent their country, they are expected to be sought after by leagues looking for superstars to make their brand more credible. That is why Gayle is almost always the first foreign player to be signed, be it in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka or even less popular leagues in Canada or Nepal. Now that de Villiers has confirmed he will not be playing for South Africa, his franchise workload could increase. This September he was allowed to play in Nepal’s Everest Premier League. I think every franchise will run behind a player like AB de Villiers. We know other teams are also trying to get him like us, says Lalitpur Patriots owner Kishor Maharjan.