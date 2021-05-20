If WVU can play Penn State, Duquesne, Pitt on consecutive football Saturdays, why not Pitt vs. Duquesne?





A random tweet about West Virginia opening the 2023 football season with consecutive games against Penn State, Duquesne and Pitt posed this question Wednesday afternoon (also on Twitter): Why not Pitt vs. Duquesne in football? Big pat on the back to West Virginia for planning the first three games of the 2023 football season at Penn State and the home of Duquesne and Pitt. I also think Duquesne / Pitt at Heinz Field is a game that should have been a long time ago. Last played in 1939 @ Pitt Stadium. Dukes won 21-13. – Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) May 19, 2021 The teams, both steeped in a rich tradition stretching back decades, have only met seven times – all at Pitt Stadium – with the Panthers holding a 5-2 lead in the series. Duquesne won the last match-up of the two schools separated by 2 miles from Forbes Avenue, bringing a 21-13 victory on the books on October 21, 1939. The turning point would be a bad pass from the Duquesne quarterback turning into a touchdown when it was tipped from one recipient to another. After the tweet was posted, a Duquesne supporter did some research and found that at the time of the ’39 game, Pitt was the No. 1 in the nation after claiming national championships under coach Jock Sutherland in 1936 and 1937. The Dukes ended the season 8-0-1 and number 10 in the nation. Pitt finished 5-4, the worst record in 16 years. It’s worth noting that Duquesne was also the only team to beat the ’36 Pitt team 7-0. The series ended after that ’39 game and never resumed. An Associated Press story that appeared in the New York Times had this to say: “No reasons were announced for the break, which became known during a meeting between athletic directors Jimmy Hagan of Pitt and Aldo (Buff) Donelli of Duquesne.” Some trivia: Donelli coached both Duquesne and the Pittsburgh Steelers for part of the 1941 season, fielding the Steelers in the morning and the Dukes in the afternoon. The schools’ basketball teams, whose matches had been marred by fights on the field, also ended their series in 1939 and did not meet again until 1953. When Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi brought up the topic of a soccer city game a few years ago, he didn’t completely dismiss the idea. After all, Pitt regularly plays at other FCS schools, including five times at Youngstown State this century. Duquesne just played YSU two years ago and lost 34-14.

