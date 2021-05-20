Meet the newly attuned Amjad Samara from the West Bank to Washin …: Neurology Today





By Jamie Talan May 20, 2021 The Science Explained

Article in short Amjad Samara developed a passion for medicine at an early age. But it was his experience with a status epilepticus patient that sparked his interest in neurology that fitted him into his first-choice neurology residency program at Washington University. Amjad Samara was 5 years old when his father received a PhD in animal science and a fellowship in poultry nutrition from the University of Tennessee and decided to move his family of four back to Palestine. They settled in the small village of Bruqin in the northern West Bank. The boy arrived speaking only English, but soon became in step with his new life. He remembers learning about how the brain works and how neurological diseases affect people in high school. He loved chemistry and biology and decided that medical school was his calling. (He was the only one in his small graduation class of 15 students to attend medical school.) An-Najah National University offers a six-year program and his interest in neurology never lingered. One of the first patients he cared for was a young woman in the grip of status epilepticus, and the doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong. She died a few days after being hospitalized. He saw the importance of research to understand brain diseases, solve diagnostic problems and develop better therapies. Neurology is not a well-developed discipline in Palestine, and there were no neurologists in the inpatient service. (Like the young woman with seizures, there were patients with neurological complications in the medical intensive care unit.) We cannot forget that the goal of a physician-scientist is to generate knowledge and help patients and develop treatments to improve their quality of life. It’s not all about science, of course. Compassion is key and listening to our patients. That’s how we’ll find ways to help them. AMJAD SAMARA During his clinical rotations, he saw people with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease in outpatient clinics. During these clinic days, he learned to read T1 and T2 weighted imaging scans of his patients with MS, and this turned into a passion for neuroimaging. The technology was not advanced in his country and he knew it was time he returned to the US to get the training he needed. (His mother’s sister is a physician and bone marrow transplant specialist in the US and one of his first mentors and supported his move.) Determined to learn all about brain scan technology, he took a postdoctoral position at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and then went to Tamara Hershey’s, PhD, laboratory at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He learned everything he could about neuroimaging, how to design experiments, write papers, and think like a physician researcher. He received a T32 institutional training grant that gave him three years to hone his research skills and prepare for a neurological residency. He focused on neuro-inflammatory conditions. His first choice was Washington University, where he cemented his relationship with radiologists, psychiatrists and neurologists. On Match Day, he had a virtual phone call with his best friend and his brother, also a doctor and sister, a medical student, his aunt and his parents and friends. We must not forget that the goal of a physician-scientist is to generate knowledge and help patients and develop treatments to improve their quality of life. It’s not all about science, of course. Compassion is key and listening to our patients. That’s how we’ll find ways to help them. When not in the lab, Samara plays football, chess and table tennis. In his early years he wrote poetry in Arabic. He is already a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

