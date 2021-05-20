VVS Laxman identifies Indian youngster who ‘could be a very big name in international cricket’





There is no shortage of talent in Team India’s bowling attack in Test cricket. While senior pros in Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav remain a formidable pace unit, there are a few youngsters who are slowly but surely making their way to the top. Born in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj is one of them. His rapid growth in recent months has caught everyone’s attention, including former Indian batsman VVS Laxman. Speaking to siasat.com, Laxman lavishly praised the young tempo gun, saying he could potentially become an international cricket great. READ | Only because of him Kohli goes into the ground with five bowlers: Karim names player who will have ‘big role’ in WTC final “Provided he continues to work hard in the coming years, Siraj could become a very big name in international cricket. He certainly has the qualities and the potential to do that,” said Laxman. India is currently spoiled for choice when it comes to pacers in red ball cricket. While management is likely to stick with the usual trio, Laxman advised Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bowl Siraj for long periods whenever he wants. Now in India we are lucky to have a good battery of fast bowlers. I think skipper Virat Kohli should use Siraj for the longer spells while giving the others short and sharp bursts. I feel like Siraj will only improve over time. We’ve seen him in action in Australia where he played a very important role in our attack and he will get even better with experience, Laxman said. Despite the fact that Siraj’s attitude to never give up is one of his main strengths and that he is most useful on long flights, Laxman also warned Siraj not to burn himself out. READ | Sanjay Manjrekar picks India’s likely XI for Sri Lanka T20Is, wants two youngsters to debut However, one of the important things he should be careful about is stress-related injuries from overuse. Fast bowlers are often hampered by injury problems. So this is one aspect that Siraj should focus on. He has to stay fit and make sure he stays injury-free. Only then will he be able to live up to his potential, Laxman concluded. Right armpacer Siraj had a dream debut in Australia. In just three games, he took 13 wickets to finish as the most successful bowler on the tour. At IPL 2021, before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Siraj proved thrifty in the death-overs, taking six wickets in seven games. Siraj now travels with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent series of five matches against the host country.

