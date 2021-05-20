Women’s tennis falls into Elite Eight





ORLANDO, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) One of the most successful seasons in the history of the FSU women’s tennis program ended Wednesday afternoon. The seventh-seeded Seminoles dropped their NCAA quarterfinals 4-0 against No. 2 Texas to end the squads held at the NCAA tournament. For FSU, Elite Eight’s performance was the second in the last three tournaments and equaled the best result in school history. I am just so proud of this group and the season they have created for themselves and for our program during some of the most difficult times in our history, said FSU head coach Jen Hyde. It was through sheer dedication to this program, to each other, to this team, to want to take advantage of being part of this great group knowing we could succeed. I am grateful for their maturity and how they have run this program. Today is a tough day, but there are so many things to be so proud of. To put ourselves on this stage, as we have consistently done over the years, Florida State tennis is a program to be reckoned with. For the second time in the last 12 games, FSU failed to secure the double point. Petra Hule and Giulia Pairone took the Seminoles to the start they were looking for on lane three with a 6-3 win, but Texas closed out on both lanes one and two to take the 1-0 lead. Doubles was crucial, Hyde said. There were some big points, if we could figure them out there were two two points that would have made a significant difference in that match. We came out on the other side today, sometimes that happens. We were close. Facing four players who were all in the top 76 in singles on the first four lines, Florida State knew it would do its job to take points on four courts. After dropping the first set on all six courts, the Seminoles showed their maturity and fought to enforce third sets on three of the four remaining courts after trailing 3-0, but in the end FSU was unable to to withdraw from the early hole. We were a little short of time, Hyde said. We had a pretty good push there in the second sets with 3, 4, 5 and 6. There is all battle and no fold in this team. They knew we were going to win today that it would probably be three full sets across the board. Courtesy of Texas. They’ve done a really good job of jumping to those early leads and it’s hard to play from behind in the Elite Eight. We hung there and we fought. We talked about leaving it all out there and I have no doubt that this team left it today as they did all season until the last ball hit. I couldn’t have asked for more from these young ladies. To learn more about the 2021 FSU women’s tennis team, follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG) and @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







