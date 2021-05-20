Olympic table tennis teams confirmed for Tokyo – UKTN





By Calvin Koh 16 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have confirmed their men’s table tennis teams for the next Tokyo Olympics, while the women’s team will count 15 NOCs. A total of 93 players are scheduled to compete in the men’s and women’s team event during the rescheduled Summer Games. For the men’s team event, Europe has the largest representation with Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal and Serbia all going to fight for Olympic glory. Asia comes in second with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China, while Egypt, Brazil, the United States and Australia will represent Africa respectively. , Latin America, North America and Oceania. In the women’s team event, the Asian NOCs will be represented by China, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and the Republic of Korea. Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary and Romania are hoping for a medal in the women’s team event in Europe, while Egypt, the United States, Brazil and Australia will be the flag-bearers for Africa, North America, Latin America and Oceania respectively. Each NOC may nominate three athletes per qualified team, with two athletes allowed to participate in singles, at the discretion of the NOC. Roster details for Mixed Doubles and Singles will be announced in June. World number two Mima Ito and world number four Tomokazu Harimoto, who both achieved success in the inaugural Contender WTT series in Doha, will lead the host nation’s assault on home soil. Japan has never won a gold medal in the team event, with the men’s team finishing second in Rio 2016, while the women’s team fell short against China in the final in the 2012 London games. I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Olympics. In the team event there is only one team of Chinese players, so the chances of winning a medal are higher than in singles. I hope to join forces with the other two members, as well as the head coach and reserve player to fight, Harimoto said in a recent media interview. Brazilian Hugo Calderano, the first Latin American player to enter the top 10 in the world, hopes to win a medal as he strives to make a historic breakthrough for his country by breaking China’s dominance in table tennis. My goal is to medal in the Olympics. My biggest goal and what I train for is to beat Chinese players in major events, such as the Olympics, where they have won the most medals in history, the 24-year-old said. Germany, meanwhile, will rely on 40-year-old veteran Timo Boll to lead them to a podium for the first time after winning silver in Beijing in 2008 and bronze medals at the London and Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro in 2012 and 2016, respectively. Chinese players have dominated the sport for many years, but I do my best to beat them every time we meet, Boll said. Table tennis became an official Olympic sport in Seoul in 1988, with Chinese athletes dominating the sport, winning 28 of the 32 possible gold medals through Rio 2016. The rescheduled Summer Olympics in Tokyo will take place from July 23 to August 8 and table tennis competitions will be held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from July 24 to August 6, 2021. Men’s team Africa (1) Egypt Omar Assar, Ahmed Saleh, Khalid Assar Asia (5) China Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin Japan Tomokazu Harimoto, Koki Niwa, Jun Mizutani Republic of Korea Youngsik Jeong, Woojin Jang, Sangsu Lee Chinese Taipei Lin Yun-Ju, Chuang Chih-Yuan, Chen Chien-An Hong Kong, China Wong Chun Ting, Lam Siu Hang, Ho Kwan Kit Europe (7) Germany Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Timo Boll, Patrick Franziska Slovenia Jorgic Darko, Tokic Bojan, Kozul Deni Croatia Andrej Gacina, Tomislav Pucar, Frane Kojic Sweden Mattias Falck, Anton Kallberg, Kristian Karlsson France Simon Gauzy, Emmanuel Lebesson, Alexandre Cassin Portugal Marcos Freitas, Tiago Apolonia, Joao Monteiro Serbia Aleksandar Karakasevic, Zsolt Peto, Marko Jevtovic Latin America (1) Brazil Hugo Calderano, Gustavo Tsuboi, Vitor Ishiy North America (1) United States of America Kanak Jha, Nikhil Kumar, Zhou Xin Oceania (1) Australia David Powell, Yan Xin, Hu Heming Female team Asia (6) China Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen Japan Mima Ito, Kasumi Ishikawa, Miu Hirano Hong Kong, China Doo Hoi Kem, Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Lee Ho Ching Singapore Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye Chinese Taipei Cheng I-Ching, Chen Szu-Yu, Cheng Hsien-Tzu Republic of Korea Jeon Jihee, Shin Yubin, Choi Hyojoo Europe (5) Germany Petrissa Solja, Han Ying, Shan Xiaona Austria Sofia Polcanova, Liu Jia, Liu Yuan Poland Li Qian, Natalia Partyka, Natalia Bajor Hungary Dora Madarasz, Georgina Pota, Szandra Pergel Romania Elizabeta Samara, Bernadette Szocs, Daniela Dodean Monteiro Africa (1) Egypt Dina Meshref, Yousra Helmy, Farah Abdel-Aziz North America (1) United States of America Lily Zhang, Liu Juan, Wang Huijing Latin America (1) Brazil Bruna Takahashi, Jessica Yamada, Caroline Kumahara Oceania (1) Australia Michelle Bromley, Stephanie Sang, Melissa Tapper

