Canes, Nedeljkovic shutout Predators to take a 2-0 lead in the series

Carolina has Nashville on the strings.

Wednesday-evening saw the Hurricanes skate to a 3-0 shutout over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead.

A 2-0 lead in the series that made Carolina the better team in every way.

One of the Predators’ main plans, coming into the series, was to physically beat the Canes, hoping to literally knock them out of the playoffs. This was evident with players like Erik Gudbranson, Ben Harpur and Mathieu Olivier in their line-up.

That plan immediately backfired when the Hurricanes outdid the stubborn Preds with hits 56-49 in Game 1, then hammered them again for good measure in Game 2, with a final hit count of 52-39.

That was their plan: kill the Hurricanes. The team that Rod BrindAmour built to always give 100% and a team that kills you with wave after wave of lines that play the exact same way.

Nashville tried to change the plan a bit in Game 2, opting to finally bring in their talented rookie, Eeli Tolvanen, and dependable defender Matt Benning instead of the muscle setup they wanted and the game got worse for them.

The Hurricanes scored three runs off Nashville and Alex Nedeljkovic secured his second career postseason victory and his first-ever postseason shutout.

Oh yeah, and the Predators went 0 for 7 on the power play. Zero. In front of. Seven.

And the Canes were without Jaccob Slavin who was listed as a match-time decision the morning before the game, but ended up missing Game 2 with a lower body injury.

Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce filled the void he left, each with more than nine minutes after the penalty kill with just one other defender, Jani Hakanpaa, seeing even more than three minutes of PK time.

Despite seemingly being heavily weighted, the Predators were unable to score a single goal with a man advantage, now 0 for 10 in the entire series.

The Canes on the other hand scored a 1-for-3 power play goal in the evening. Andrei Svechnikov delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to Sebastian Aho for the one-timer blast that Juuse Saros couldn’t reach in time.

And the Canes drove that one goal through to the end.

It’s not like the game wasn’t a blowout in any way. It was a one-goal game until the 59th minute in which Aho scored his second goal of the game in the empty net and Warren Foegele bounced a puck off a Predators skate from behind the goal line.

But that was more due to Saros’s honor.

The Finnish netminder was the best Predators player to rob Vincent Trocheck’s gritty odds and risky shots in every match and the team has done nothing to support his efforts.

He was out for Nashville, but Nedeljkovic has been even better. The main thing Nashville hoped to get into the series was his game, and Ned has surpassed him every step of the way so far.

The fact was, Game 2 felt more like a horrible deflating loss for Nashville than a landslide victory for Carolina.

Nashvilles’ roster in Game 1 didn’t deliver what it intended. Their selection in Game 2 fared worse. There’s not much that Nashville can turn to in this series, but it’s not over until that fourth win is achieved.

Carolina heads to a hostile Bridgestone Arena on Friday for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday and will have the arduous task of possibly ending the series if they stick to their game.

Saros is still the Predators’ best chance of stealing a game, and if he can find even more levels in his game, Nashville can be a tricky way out.

But after that Carolina team win that was at every disadvantage, it just seems an inevitability.