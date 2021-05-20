Talking Points: Bruins Hop On Caps Game 3 Blunder

Here are the Talking Points of the Boston Bruins 3-2 double overtime win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

GOLDEN STAR: Craig Smith has been consistently good for the Bruins for a few months now and it was his turn to shine with the double overtime winner on Wednesday night. The goal was quintessentially Smith as he tenaciously rushed in to disrupt a game and forced a major blunder in the puck transfer between Ilya Samsonov and Justin Schultz. Smith immediately rushed in to steal the puck, then beat a listless Samsonov back to the net for a quick enveloping chance that made for an easy playoff winner. It was Smith’s first goal of the playoffs while working for the second line, but it also came with a nifty no-look drop pass to Taylor Hall for Bostons’ first goal in the first period. Smith finished with two points, a plus-2, six shot attempts, three hits and three blocked shots in 10:17 PM ice age and spent a full night to earn the OT winner.

BLACK EYE: Ilya Samsonov made 40 saves and generally played very well at a surprise start for the capitals that came off the COVID-19 list. He didn’t give up many rebounds like Craig Anderson had in the previous few games and he made some great saves on the Bruins while playing very big in the Washington net. But it was a youngster foul in double overtime when Samsonov wasn’t on the same page with Justin Schultz for a puck transfer behind the net. Instead, Smith stole the puck and Samsonov slowly trudged back into the net without enough time to line up and try to stop the Bs’ right winger’s enveloping effort. All it took was the lone error and the game was over and the Bruins took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins really seemed to take over the game as soon as it came to extension and the Capitals seemed to wear out after a tough, physical 60 minutes. The Bruins outdid the Capitals 17-5 in the first extra time and 19-8 overall in both extra sessions ahead of the Craig Smith game winner, and it seemed they could handle the pressure from Washingtons much better as the game went on. . That turned into many opportunities for the Bs in the extra session and at least one golden scoring opportunity for David Pastrnak in a breakout where it seemed very clear that TJ Oshie was guilty of a stick foul before crashing into the end boards. There was no penalty despite a clear mistake that nullified a scoring attempt, so the Bruins took it into their own hands to win in double overtime afterwards.

FAIR MENTION: Tuukka Rask was excellent making 35 saves in the win and not giving up a single soft or crazy goal in this one. Instead, the Boston Bruins net lesser seemed trapped, even delivering three straight jabs to Garnet Hathaway after the Capitals attacker knocked him off the helmet and then tried to give him a headlock before falling into the fold. Amazingly, Rask now has the second most playoff wins among active NHL goalkeepers with 53 post-season wins, putting him three ahead of former Washington nemesis Braden Holtby. Rask was at his best in the second period when he stopped 12 shots when the Capitals really shot forward with the attack, but he was solid during the double win.

Tuukka Rask – not a fan of Garnet Hathaway: pic.twitter.com/ftJldo5yoi Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) May 20, 2021

IN NUMBERS: 12 is the number of consecutive one-goal playoff games between Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals dating back to 1988, which is a franchise record for both hockey clubs at this point.

QUOTE TO NOTE: Don’t sleep, bitch! Alex Ovechkin through Russian translation as he yelled at his young Russian goalkeeper teammate Ilya Samsonov as the Capitals left the bench after the double loss of overtime. Nice leadership moment there from the 35-year-old Capitals captain.