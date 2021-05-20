Lompoc To Welcome Aldi Grocery Store, Boot Barn & More Cannabis Companies | Local news

Several new businesses, a growing cannabis industry and a few housing projects prompted the mayor of Lompoc to express a positive outlook on the city.

“The future looks brighter for our city as we emerge from the pandemic,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said Wednesday.

Lompoc’s State of the City presentation was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in Lompoc Valley and held virtually. Post-presentation questions, read by chamber leader Amber Wilson, focused on public safety funding, possible annexation of Vandenberg Village and other nearby communities, and other topics.

“There are exciting business projects underway,” said Osborne.

Continue to work in the coming year The human bean and Dutch Bros. Coffee stores should start up after recently getting approval from the Planning Commission.

“Many of you have asked, ‘What is happening at Vons?’ Well, I can confirm that it will not remain empty, ”said the mayor of the recently closed supermarket.

Two companies – one Aldi discount supermarket and Boot Barn – plan to open in the former Vons building after the recent closure.

“So that neighborhood doesn’t lose a walkable, nearby supermarket,” she said.

In late February, Vons confirmed the fate of store # 1738 at 729 North H St., with the gas station closed a few weeks later.

Details that the company has submitted to the state Employment Department said the permanent closure of the store would affect 118 jobs as of May 10, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

Albertsons store # 3171 at 1500 North H St. will remain open.



A screenshot from Wednesday’s Lompoc State of the City presentation features Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Summit, and Amber Wilson of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic came to a halt, Lompoc voters approved Measure I, a 1% increase in sales tax, “really helped our city get through this difficult time,” Osborne said.

“The sales tax helps us with any short-term losses and has long-term filings to pay off our unfunded obligation,” she said, referring to the Pension scheme for public employees in California.

But the major growth in Lompoc continues to be cannabis, with additional dispensaries expected, while Mustang Cannabis and Organic Liberty Cannabis are planning growing activities.

“And Central Coast Agriculture is building a 40-acre campus in our community to become the headquarters, ”said the mayor.

Other agriculture will also expand. An old local grower, Lompoc Valley Cooling, linked to Campbell Ranches, plans to build a crate warehouse, the mayor said.

Lompoc has a number of new housing projects in the works, including one for homeless veterans. In addition, a 24-unit housing project expects to gain ground this year, she said.

“We look forward to building more houses in the future,” she said.

One project proposes a mixed-use development along North H Street with businesses on the first floor and residential units on the second floor of the building.

The mayor urged job seekers to consider applying to the city as many departments have a 50% workforce due to job openings.

“We have many open positions and these open positions are impacting the service we can provide to the community,” said Osborne.

In other areas, she noted a September launch of a Atlas v missile with the latter Landsat 9 Earth Observation Satellite includes a month of festivities – a mural, trivia nights, and educational opportunities – leading up to the daytime departure.

The city’s Beattie Park recently got a new inclusive playground, said to be the largest of its kind in Santa Barbara County.

“I think we can all be very proud of that,” she said.

The park also includes an adult training area, a pavilion available for rental, and table tennis, checkers and chess areas.

Osborne also mentioned the recent launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market, which sold out to sellers last Saturday, in addition to offering COVID-19 vaccination shots.

The market, managed by the city Recreation Division, runs on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm in the parking lot on West Ocean Avenue between I and J streets.

“I look forward to seeing you all there and supporting our local businesses,” she said.

