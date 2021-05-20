Racism in South African cricket is subtle, but cruel, says Lonwabo Tsotsobe

Former left arm pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe says he was exposed as a black player during his time on the national team.
Former South African pacemaker Lonwabo Tsotsobe (Reuters Image)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lonwabo Tsotsobe played 5 Tests, 61 ODI’s and 23 T2OI for the Proteas
- Tsotsobe was banned for 8 years for his role in a match-fixing scandal
- The former pacemaker alleges racism within South African cricket
Racial divisions in South African cricket were once again exposed on Wednesday when former South African pacemaker Lonwabo Tsotsobe made a surprising revelation claiming that racism remained a factor.
Once ranked as the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world, Tsotsobe claims his mother was kicked out of the presidential suite in a stadium. She was refused entry to the upscale catering facility on a day she traveled to the venue to see Proteas’s former fast bowler playing for the national cricket team. Tsotobe’s mother was not allowed into the suite until after threatening to run away and not take the field.
Tsotsobe, who represented the Proteas between 2009 and 2014, says he carried senior players’ bags on the bus when he was initially selected to represent the Proteas on tour.
The former pacemaker, who was one of seven players banned five years ago for alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal, is said to make an appearance this week. He has been banned for eight years for his role in the 2015 corruption case during the Ram Slam, South Africa’s domestic T20 competition.
Tsotsobes’ revelations are contained in his submission to the office of the SJN Ombudsman for the Transformation of Cricket South Africa (CSA).
According to him, the former left arm pacer, who has had quite a bit of controversy over the years, alleges procedural unfairness in the process that led to his sanction.
As a precursor to the entire match-fixing saga, it is important to give context to the life of a color player in a white-dominated sport, Tsotsobe writes in his entry.
Being a person of color in cricket has never been an easy path to navigate. I was exposed to resistance, discrimination and victimization of unimaginable proportions, says Tsotsobe, who has played five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 Twenty20 caps for the Proteas.
