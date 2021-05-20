Newton girl tennis suffers a narrow loss at team regions Newton Daily News

GRINNELL Newton’s girls’ team was oh so close to knocking out Grinnell in the team leg of the Class 1A regional tournament last Saturday.

The Cardinals swept through Saydel in the first round, getting within one win of advancing past the host Tigers before ending their season without a berth for the state.

Newton won 5-0 against Saydel but closed the team leg of his season with a 5-4 loss to Grinnell.

The Cardinals only had to win one of three games of three sets, but lost all of them in defeat.

It was a heartbreaking way to end the season, said Newton girl tennis coach Erik Zehr. This team is so much better than our record with so many close losses. To only need one of the tiebreakers and lose all three is just a tough way to go out.

Newton freshman Lauryn Garrett serves Wednesday during her singles match at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament in Pella. Garrett went to a tiebreaker in the first set, but eventually lost the match in straight sets. (Troy Hyde / Newton News)

Lauryn Garrett, Olivia Hotchkin and Ella Swarts, all freshmen, claimed straight-set wins in their singles matches against Grinnell to force a 3-all tie in the doubles.

In doubles, Hotchkin and Swarts took the teams final victory in straight sets.

Our three freshmen have been such a revelation this season, Zehr said. We are so lucky to have them, and they have improved a lot over the season. They are hard workers, coachable, have a great attitude and are supportive teammates. I am really looking forward to coaching them for three more years.

In the other three singles matches against Grinnell, Maggie Garrett and Chassidy Henwood lost three set matches and Katie McConnell lost in straight sets. The third set in both Maggie Garrett and Henwoods matches finished 10-8.

Maggie Garrett and Henwood had another three-set match in the doubles, but also lost. Lauryn Garrett and McConnell lost their doubles in straight sets.

Chassidy battled flu-like symptoms that emerged mid-way through her singles match and had to retire almost several times, Zehr said. It would have actually forfeited the meeting. Instead, she crouched down and fought as hard as she could to give us a chance.

Newton senior Chassidy Henwood returns on Wednesday during a doubles match at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament in Pella. (Troy Hyde / Newton News)

Against Saydel, the Cardinals took direct victories against Maggie Garrett, Henwood, Lauryn Garrett, McConnell and Hotchkin. Swarts was leading 6-0, 3-0 in her singles match when the match was called as Newton took the necessary five wins.

Cardinals win once at individual regionals

PELLA Maggie Garrett and Henwood teamed up in doubles on Wednesday at 1A’s individual regional tournament, and the cardinal duo took Newton’s lone victory as the season shied away for the state tournament.

Garrett and Henwood got the No. 3 seed in the doubles. They won their first round 6-0, 6-3 over a team from Pella. In the second round they were beaten 6-2, 6-2 by a doubles team from Oskaloosa.

The Cardinals were 0-3 in their other games.

Newton junior Maggie Garrett keeps the ball in play during a doubles match in Pella at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament on Wednesday. Garrett and Chassidy Henwood had the only win of the day for the team, but lost in the second round to end their season. (Troy Hyde / Newton News)

Lauryn Garrett lost 7-6 (11-9), 6-2 to third-seeded Jessica King of Centerville in the opening round. King reached the semi-finals before losing.

Hotchkin played the other singles match and lost 6-0, 6-1 to fourth seed Alloree Else van Pella.

The second doubles team was McConnell and Swarts and they lost 6-3, 6-0 to top-seeded Lauren Bolte and Carra Feiske of Grinnell. The Grinnell duo went on to win the regional doubles championship.