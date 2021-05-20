NBA 2021 Playoffs – LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s play-in performance was the play-off prelude everyone was hoping for

LOS ANGELES – In every way, this year’s play-in tournament was a resounding success for the NBA. It created exciting new scenarios towards the end of the regular season and largely ended the widespread tanking that had made a mockery of the last month of play for the 14 teams that didn’t make it to the playoffs.

And it gave us a wonderful match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

The game was an instant classic, with two of the league’s brightest stars, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, matching each other with brilliant performances and making pairings that felt more like one of their classic NBA Finals matchups than the play. -in game to go to the actual playoffs.

James overtook Curry on Wednesday by slapping a 34-foot 3-pointer over him to seal the Lakers’ 103-100 victory. According to research from ESPN Stats & Information, the trey was the longest starting shot in the last three minutes of a game in James’s career.

James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for his 128th career triple-double (including regular season, play-in and play-offs).

“It was good to get that first punch,” said James. “Mike Tyson used to say, ‘Everyone has a plan until you get in the ring and you get hit.’

“We did, and it felt good. It felt great. It calmed us down. It wasn’t comfortable, but it calmed us down and we were able to bring the fight to them. what’s going to happen. in store for the late season. “

The Lakers’ victory gives them the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round play-off matchup against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns. And it drops the Warriors, who are now fighting for the 8-seed, in an elimination duel against the Memphis Grizzlies (9:00 PM ET on ESPN) on Friday.

It’s fair to wonder if the reward for all that excitement is worth the risk of potentially losing one of the league’s marquee franchises before the playoffs officially begin.

“This is a bitter pill to swallow,” said Warrior coach Steve Kerr after the game. “This was our game, and we couldn’t get it done.”

LeBron James’ winning 3-pointer was the longest start of his career in the last three minutes of a match. Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

The Warriors now have less than 48 hours to regroup before taking on the Grizzlies in San Francisco. It has become a bit redundant after the Warriors’ victory in the regular season finale over Memphis on Sunday, which determined the eighth seed in the play-in tournament.

In any other year, that victory would have sent the Warriors to a first round against the best seeded Utah Jazz. But this year they will have to play two additional games, including an elimination game, to advance to the same series.

The original proposal for a play-in tournament, according to league sources, was to have the teams play in ninth and tenth place for a chance to play for the eighth seed. It appeared on league committees for five or six years before it found a perfect opportunity for a test drive in the NBA bubble last season. That worked so well that the league chose to expand it to the current format, which also involves a play-in for the seventh seed.

Throughout the season, teams and stars who fell to seventh in the standings complained about the new format, which could effectively take a guaranteed playoff spot and turn it into a vulnerable position.

Was there self-interest behind those complaints? Certainly. But there was also a strong realization that this could take a heavy toll on a team like the Lakers, who were devastated by star player injuries in the second half of the season. Or a team like the Warriors, who won 15 of their last 20 games to hold on to what would have been a guaranteed playoff spot in previous seasons.

Play 0:56 Steph Curry ends the half in style by taking down the 3 pointer with the defense all over him.

“You asked me how I felt a few days ago. I said I’m ready to go,” James said of the play-in format. “May the chips be where they can. I showed up and we showed up. And we were ready to play.”

In the first half, LA looked like a team that could have used the practice week by shooting only 32.6% and missing 31 shots – both lows in the season. The trio of James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder only scored 13 points. Curry alone had 15 points, including a disputed 3-pointer over Alex Caruso to finish the half, with the Warriors ahead 55-42.

The Warriors ‘defense deserves some of the credit for the Lakers’ struggles in the first half. Golden State quietly became a good defensive team by the end of the season behind former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins – the former No. 1 overall draft pick who was a bright spot for Golden State after his disappointing start with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to data from ESPN Stats & Information, the Lakers went a combined 2-for-18 when defended by Green (2-for-9) or Wiggins (0-for-9) in the first half.

The Lakers roared back in the third quarter, eventually giving up playing Andre Drummond in the middle. With the Warriors spinning the ball creating energy and space for their shooters, LA had almost no choice but to shift Davis to the center, a position he doesn’t prefer.

But Davis didn’t have much success as a power forward in the first half, shooting only 2-for-12 from the field, so there wasn’t much reason to stick with that line-up.

Davis went 0-for-7 from the floor when Drummond was on the court with him on Wednesday. Davis also shot 1-for-11 when Drummond of Montrezl Harrell was on the track with him, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

The switch had immediate results. The Lakers went on a run of 25-10, hitting 11 of 15 shots after Drummond was taken out of the game with 5:16 left in the third quarter. The Lakers were +6 in the 21 minutes Davis played at center.

“The message at half time was that we need to play more physically, that’s the public way of putting it,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “The rotating tweak, being a play-in-game, was an unprecedented situation for us. In a playoff series, you have to make your adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2 or Game 5 to Game 6. We knew there would be some adjustments in this. game.

“We looked at our big lineups, in the first half that was the plan. To evaluate during half-time whether we should turn it back or adapt and play small … AD struggled to get started. go with the big line-up, with Draymond out there he muscled him and yelled nothing So a combination of what I knew Wes [Matthews] would trigger our toughness and open things up to AD and start playing him at the 5. “

Play 0:41 Anthony Davis gets the block on Draymond Green and then comes on the attack and converts the en-1.

Of course, the Lakers’ run also overlaps with the 1:37 Curry who was out of the race at the start of the fourth quarter. Kerr generally likes to get Curry more rest than that, but the Lakers scored six consecutive runs with Curry out to take their first lead of the game, 81-79, on Kyle Kuzma’s hook that hit a pass from James was shot with 11:05 to go. in the game.

It was only the second time that Curry had played in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter all season.

But this was a playoff-level atmosphere with playoff-level bets (and an estimated 6,000 fans), even if it’s not officially the playoffs just yet. So Curry had to play.

“The man is just incredible,” Vogel said of Curry. “Steve Kerr said we were going to throw the sink at him, and we did – and he had 37 more.”

According to Second Spectrum, the Lakers blitzed Curry on 15 pick plays on Wednesday, 13 of them in the second half. That’s the second most times LA has flashed a single player in a game this season.

Curry has dealt with such defenses all season. But the game got tightened. In the fourth quarter, the teams changed the lead three times, with James scoring eight of his 22 points, Davis finally taking his hit (13 of his 25 points) and Curry 11 of his game-high 37 points.

Play 3:03 LeBron James and Steph Curry emerge in the play-in game when the Lakers defeat the Warriors in a nail-biter.

James stayed in the game after being stabbed in the eye by Green and landed awkwardly on his left leg with 2:07 remaining in the game. He hit one of the two free throws to tie the score to 98.

But it was the off-balance 3-pointer he hit for Curry with 58 seconds to go – James’ longest mark of the season – that sealed the game for the Lakers.

“After Draymond’s finger in the eye, I literally saw three rims out there,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols after the game. “I just fired for the middle one.”

It was the kind of deep three-point shot that Curry has hit so many times over unlucky defenders over the years. And Curry responded in the same way to James’ dagger that he normally leaves on others.

Curry rallied and tried to take revenge on the next possession. But the Lakers didn’t let him beat, they hit him in the backcourt on the next possession and forced him to pass it on to Green to avoid a 10-second foul.

Green – who didn’t make a field goal in the game but had nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks – passed it on to Jordan Poole, who missed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go.

“Walked into the locker room and guys were angry, frustrated, upset that we didn’t get the job done,” Curry said. “But we’re done on Friday … biggest game of the year.”