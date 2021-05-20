Cricket Aust’s board is considering the CEO

Nick Hockley has been through more crises in a year than some of the figureheads in their lives, and he will soon find out if he has the backing of the Cricket Australia board to stay on as chief executive.

Hockley has held the top position at CA on an interim basis since June 16, 2020.

The Englishman replaced Kevin Roberts amid growing unrest, especially from some state associations and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), over the sport’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CA board made it clear that they would not rush to appoint a permanent successor and would wait until at least the end of the season to conduct an in-depth global search.

Most stakeholders, with the notable and verbal exception of the free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network, were understanding.

Some now feel less patient and want more security amid the constant wait leading up to a vital summer headlined by the male and female Ashes series.

The growing general expectation is that Hockley will be appointed, possibly before the end of this financial year.

CA has begun interviews with candidates, including at least one believed to be based outside of Australia, but has not specified any deadline yet.

“The trial is definitely underway,” Hockley told AAP.

“I cannot comment on when and what the timeframe is.

“I have been consistent from day one that it is a great privilege to be in this role and I will do my very best until I am told otherwise.

“The past year has been tough but also extremely rewarding, certainly the highlight of my career.”

CA is in the off season, but as the response to the Indian Premier League shutdown and Cameron Bancroft’s comments show, that term doesn’t apply in the sport.

Hockley has spoken to several media outlets and held two press conferences in a week that has been dominated by renewed intrigue and divisive debates over the ball tampering scandal.

The Oxford-trained administrator is one of the few major CA figures completely disconnected from the sandpaper saga, having headed the organizing committee of the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup when all hell broke loose in Cape Town.

Story continues

Hockley didn’t offer much in the way of clarity or insight, sticking to the same script that Tim Paine spoke of in Hobart.

He was also conciliatory and thrifty with public words during CA’s scrap with Seven, when counterpart James Warburton’s “most incompetent government I’ve ever worked with” was one of the many barbs.

On that occasion, public opinion turned in favor of CA.

Organizing the SCG test amid the Sydney coronavirus cluster has been criticized by the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and others.

It also won Hockley admirers in high places, mostly as he helped convince India’s mighty cricket board to continue with Tests in Sydney and Brisbane, despite their team’s objections to a strict hotel lock.

Hockley’s prolific working relationship with ACA counterpart Todd Greenberg, which took shape as a potential rival to the CA job when actively pursuing it, was also timely during the IPL crisis.

The current wage agreement expires next year; CA is desperate to prevent a repeat of 2017’s unforgettably ugly feud.

“Strength comes through adversity … all of Australian cricket has come together to work very closely and constructively together,” said Hockley.