Ed Orgeron talks about summer football school for the fresh faces

The LSU freshmen will report to Baton Rouge this Saturday to prepare for their first week of summer classes and conditioning.

On Sunday evening I will have a meeting with the freshmen, outline the expectations. That’s usually when we talk about recruiting. Now is the time to get started, Coach O stated on Tuesday during his weekly performance on 104.5 ESPN’s Off The Bench.

Coach O plans to set the LSU standard from the jump. He wants the young tigers to have expectations written into their heads to ensure their success both on the field and in the classroom.

The freshmen will have their first full day of football school and lessons next Monday.

It’s going to be an exciting time for these fresh-faced faces, who enter their dormitories, orient themselves on campus and are wiped out in a few days by Tommy Moffitt.

Here’s a rundown of what Orgeron had to say.

About the conditioning test for the team:

All-in. One team, one heartbeat, ”Orgeron said. “The entire technical staff will be there. 6 hours Tuesday morning conditioning test. It will be interesting to watch. I think most of our guys have been training but as you know the pace of the speed is a little bit different.

The conditioning test will show Orgeron and the company what to focus on for the next several weeks and who completed their training before arriving on campus.

“The majority of older boys have gone home in the summer and plan to train themselves,” Orgeron said. “The coming months will be about exploiting the potential of freshmen, improving their profession and discovering their strengths and weaknesses.”

About establishing the culture:

First, two roots are early and protect the team, ”said Orgeron. “The next thing is: how are we going to approach ourselves? We were nice to everyone on campus. I want our boys to sit in the first three rows, go in there and be students, be prepared, do well in class. Attending everything is mandatory.

Establishing the team culture and identifying what it really means to be an LSU student athlete qualifies as one of the most important lessons for these young men. With last year’s revelation of the disappointing misconduct and allegations of sexual assault tainting the teams’ image.

These men must be included in the team with a promise to uphold decency and excellent behavior so that the Tigers continue to progress positively.

Be early and if you aren’t you run at 5 and that’s not a good thing to do, ‘Orgeron said. “The focus is really on getting started in the right way. In the training room, how you act. The weight room, how you act. How you dress. How to tie your shoe. Let’s get started.

Being at Tiger Time runs deep through the body of LSU Athletics. If you are not early to work out, you are too late. If you’re not ready to go yet, go home. That way the tigers stay informed and one step ahead of the competition.

Leadership development in the summer months:

This is a time when in the locker room comes leadership in the team, ”said Orgeron. “Guys may be talking about being hot outside. Hey shut up. That’s not the way we do things. The heat is our friend, keep going. “

I once heard a wise man say that Coach O is the only person stronger than the sun.

If so, it is the responsibility of the players to play through Bayous’s sweltering heat at a high performing level, just as Coach O himself did.

Orgeron is known to walk around the campus in temperatures of 90 degrees. So all complaints from his men are not justified and will not be tolerated on his field.

In the coming months it will be a first-year madness in the Boat. Time to get the Tigers toned, tuned, tough and ready to go this fall.