Photos: Xavier organizes the regional tennis meeting for girls
Miyako Coffey of Cedar Rapids Xavier moves to get behind the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier high-fives partner Ally Burger as they warm up for their match at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Miyako Coffey will be prepped for service at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier returns the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ally Burger returns the ball at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier cheers for a teammate at the regional girls tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Miyako Coffey of Cedar Rapids Xavier smiles after a run at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier focuses on the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Miyako Coffey waves to the ball at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Miyako Coffey flips the scorecard at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Mount Vernon’s Cami Streicher will serve the ball at the regional girls’ tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Mount Vernons Cami Streicher grimaces after losing a set to Cedar Rapids Xaviers Miyako Coffey during the girls’ regional tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Mount Vernon’s Cami Streicher runs to return the ball at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Miyako Coffey walks the court after winning her match against Mount Vernons Cami Streicher at the regional girls tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Central DeWitts Saydie Roling swings to the ball during the girls’ regional tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Central DeWitts Isabelle Pierce waves to the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Ally Burger gears up for a service at the girls’ regional tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Courtney Carstensen flips the scorecard at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Courtney Carstensen tries to return the ball at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xaviers Ally Burger will serve the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
South Tamas Hope Werner gets behind the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
South Tamas Hope Werner waves to the ball during the regional girls tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Independence Shana Kleve waves to the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Independence Shana Kleve returns the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Marions Samantha Sorenson gets behind the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Marions Maddie Steffen smiles for a service at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Independence Nikki Higgins runs to return the ball at the girls’ regional tennis gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Independence Taryn Nolting returns the ball at the regional tennis girls gathering at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Marions Samantha Sorenson will serve the ball at the girls’ regional tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
Marions Maddie Steffen waves to the ball during the regional girls tennis meeting at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
