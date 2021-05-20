Young South Koreans become lab rats with shortages of jobs

The mobile phone bill had to be paid. The expensive medication for her chronic skin condition was running out. Shed already tapped the parental credit line and promised to repay them in monthly installments.

In her bank account, less than 50,000 didn’t really make $ 45.

A few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the typical part-time performances that 23-year-old Lee Ho-jung normally relied on had disappeared. Restaurants, bars and supermarkets fired employees. Dozens if not hundreds of applicants flocked to minimum-wage jobs with limited working hours.

So Lee turned to what has increasingly become a last resort for young South Koreans in need of money quickly: enrolling in clinical trials.

When I pressed for money, I find myself looking up studies, said Lee, who received $ 400 last year to participate in a study for a topical dermatitis drug. She had also signed up for a second trial that offered more than $ 1,500 for a hospital stay, which was canceled due to the pandemic. It’s good money for the time.

Paying subjects for the problems and risk of swallowing, injecting or swallowing drugs or other medical substances is accepted worldwide. In South Korea, however, clinical trials have become an easy hustle and bustle for college students, struggling freelancers, and the unemployed. The trials pay better than washing dishes, require no skills and are much less grueling than loading and unloading boxes.

South Korean Olympic table tennis team player Jeon Ji-hee will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Medical Center in April. (Chung Sung-jun / Polar photo)

It’s a particularly tempting bet at a time when South Korea’s post-pandemic economic recovery seems to be bypassing the youth, with youth unemployment gradually increasing even as employment rates improve for the rest of the population.

You lie there for two nights, three days and your blood is drawn staring at your phone and making money, said Jeong Hyung-jun, a physician who is the policy chair of the Korean Federation of Medical Activist Groups for Health Rights. Many of these people need money quickly or are unemployed. Of course they are repeatedly drawn to it.

The increased interest among South Korea’s youth represents a shift from the long-term cautiousness of clinical trials, once dubbed Maruta appearances after the code name of a secret World War II program run by the Japanese military involving humans . experiments with Chinese and Korean subjects.

However, over the past two decades, the South Korean government has sought to grow its clinical trial industry and attract multinational pharmaceutical trials. According to the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, Seoul had the highest concentration of clinical trials of any city in the world from 2017 to 2019, with more studies than New York or Houston.

In the US, a niche community of professional guinea pigs going from trial to trial, some manage to make a living by merging several well-paid copies. Although the payouts in South Korea are smaller, they are indelibly associated with the desperation of the young.

Television dramas and films show young adults turning to such studies. In one called Bioequivalence Romance, an aspiring cop who has failed the police exam eight times undergoes a drug screening and becomes brilliant overnight, but later develops side effects. In another, a man in his 20s who signed up for a study that paid less than $ 300 wakes up to find him turned into half fish, half man.

Ads recruiting subjects for studies are plastered in subways and fill pages on job boards. (Sign up with a friend! Reads one recruiting site’s chipper slogan.) They promise high-paying, short-term opportunities alba, as part-time jobs are known here, from the German word for job, job. Many of them are for bioequivalence studies testing copies of non-patented drugs already on the market. Such studies involve a lower risk and less overview than clinical studies for newly developed drugs.

Jeong said that while the risk of serious side effects in bioequivalence studies is minimal, they were an exploitative industry not much different from the now-banned practice of selling blood that was once a source of income for the poor.

His people are ground in the manufacture of counterfeit drugs, he said.

It was something Park Hyo-seop, 23, had only thought about last summer, when he was discharged from compulsory military service and found no part-time jobs available. A friend told him that he had turned up for an interview for a cashier at a supermarket and found 30 people competing for the same job.

When he saw a message online for a highly paid alba for about $ 2,650, he applied. A month of hard work in a warehouse had previously earned him less than $ 1,700.

A woman wearing a glove as a precaution against the coronavirus holds a bottle while waiting in line at a testing site in Seoul in April. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

He was nervous about putting his health on the line, but was relieved when a doctor told him that hospital workers occasionally participate in the studies. He was hospitalized for nine days, injected with an arthritis drug, and blood was drawn daily. He lied to his parents and told them he was going to another city to do temporary work for a friend’s family business.

Many of the study participants were young, but there were also middle-aged men who he heard say they had been fired from their jobs, Park recalls.

They seemed to be people desperate enough to sacrifice their bodies for the money, he said.

When Kim Tae-kang, now 36, first showed up for a drug trial as a student, the testing center had been moved to a dingy motel as the hospital was being renovated. When some of the participants wanted to quit, those who took the test pressured them to stay, threatening not to pay them in full and blacklisting them for future studies, he recalled.

During his college years, he studied drama writing and took part in five studies, taking drugs for blood pressure, skin infections and even a female condition.

Tuition was so expensive that I was given breathing space, said Kim, who received $ 500 to $ 700 for each study, which usually involved being hospitalized twice for two nights each.

A nurse participates in a COVID-19 vaccination exercise at a vaccination center in Seoul in February. (Kim Hong-ji / Pool photo)

Years later, in 2018, he wrote a play based on the experience, entitled Morumotu Guinea Pig. While he was working on it, many struggling actors in Daehak-ro, Seoul’s theater district, told him they’d run drug tests for money.

Some seemed to see it as young people looking for an easy path, but I wanted to tell the story of a society that cannot provide them with valuable employment opportunities, he said.

Kim Nam-hee, a clinical professor at Seoul National University School of Law, said that recruiters who target those in financial need raise ethical questions about whether subjects feel free to withdraw from the study if they feel unsafe.

It takes advantage of the subjects’ physical, economic vulnerability for minimal compensation, she said. It is the pharmaceutical companies that reap the benefits. Structurally there is an ethical problem.

After participating in about 10 studies over the past decade, Terry Choi, 30, knows the exercise. Do not smoke or drink. Stay seated or lying down because of the risk of fainting from the blood draw, which can sometimes occur every half hour or hour. Earplugs are essential to prevent snoring from fellow participants. Definitely not grapefruit juice, it affects drug absorption.

Once he participated, he got calls and texts about others. Once he used the money to buy a laptop. Other times, to pay for parties and booze. He took medications for blood pressure, degenerative arthritis, and dermatitis, but stayed away from psychiatric medications. Besides feeling light-headed and dizzy after one blood draw, he never had any side effects.

You lie there like the wounded in a field hospital in a war movie, he said. It’s easy money in a short amount of time.

Lee, the 23-year-old with the chronic skin condition, recently found a job with sandwiches in a supermarket three days a week. She occasionally flips through lists for studies and hopes the $ 1,500 hospital trial resumes. She can sign up for a trial once every six months under the regulations of the Department of Food and Drug Safety.

The offers are everywhere, and the amounts are big, she said.

Since graduating with a degree in fashion design three years ago, she has applied for many jobs but has garnered little interest.

So in the meantime, from part-time to part-time performance and the occasional shot for wages.