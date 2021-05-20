Valanciunas, Brooks leads Grizzlies over Spurs

Grit and Grind is back.

Led by bruising center Jonas Valanciunas and brave security guard Dillon Brooks, the Memphis Grizzlies got one step closer to their first playoff appearance since Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen defined an era in Grind City. Valanciunas collected 23 points and 23 rebounds, and Brooks added 24 points in a 100-96 win against the San Antonio Spurs to open the Western Conference playing tournament.

“Those two guys were great for us tonight,” Grizzlies star Ja Morant (20 points, six assists, six rebounds) told reporters. “Lots of credit to everyone on our team. We’ve all done it, but … [Valanciunas] closed the paint for us tonight, and DB gave him one more case for the All-Defensive team tonight. ‘

Brooks helped limit Spurs star DeMar DeRozan to 20 points on 21 shots. San Antonio shot 35% as a team. The loss eliminates Spurs from the fight for a second straight season after 22 consecutive playoff appearances. Memphis advanced to the loser of Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday, with the eighth seed and a first round date with the Utah Jazz pending.

Wednesday’s opener was almost Gorgui Dieng’s revenge game. The Senegalese Veterans Center, which was bought by the Grizzlies in March, signed with the Spurs shortly after. He changed the tenor of the game going into the fourth quarter, fighting Valanciunas, who already had a 20-20 game through three quarters. Dieng even drilled a 3-pointer to narrow a backlog that was once 21 points to 77-73 with 9:43 left, and DeMar DeRozan finished a 7-0 run two minutes later with a jumper that gave the Spurs their first lead since 2. -0.

Brooks responded with four straight buckets to push Memphis’s lead back to 87-83. Every time San Antonio climbed with one ball again, the Grizzlies had an answer. Morant was floating in a 12-footer. Kyle Anderson threw down a 3. And when Rudy Gay’s triple San Antonio tied in 99-96 in the last 10 seconds, Morant knocked down the second of two free throws for his 20th run and a win to win.

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas celebrate their first half victory on Thursday. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

“That’s what I do,” Brooks said. “I score in crunch time, and I’m just ready for any situation or whatever comes my way. I’m just ready to go when my teammates or my coach call me.

The Grizzlies jumped to a 27-6 lead in a first quarter that looked like a third consecutive play-in blowout. Valanciunas was the anchor, completing the opening window with one recoil from a double-double.

Asked to review the first 12 minutes by ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said simply, “We kicked our ass in the first quarter.” Eighteen of Memphis ’38 points in the frame were highlighted.

“It was great. There’s really nothing like it,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) after the game against reporters. “Especially in the beginning you can feel that energy of the crowd, you see the towels in the crowd, it kind of reminds you of the old Grindhouse days. It was just very unreal. You can’t really put it into words.”

The Spurs hit back. Patty Mills opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and long-armed point guard Dejounte Murray (10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) dealt extensive damage to both ends of the floor. Murray posted a pair of assists to rolling center Jakob Poeltl around a dime against Mills for another three, and Keldon Johnson followed up on a riding Murray layup attempt with a put-back dunk that narrowed the deficit to 41-39 seven minutes before halftime.

The Grizzlies withstood the San Antonio onslaught and regained a seven-point lead during the third quarter. Valanciunas ‘interior work, Memphis’ defensive effort and transition scores kept Spurs at bay, despite a 6-for-21 shooting drought (0-for-5 of 3) in the 12 minutes after halftime.

It was the kind of victory that Memphis has grown accustomed to from its gritty veterans over the past decade. No less against the smart Spurs. Now the young Grizzlies are tasked with taking another win against another championship-family team in hopes of securing the playoff spot that eluded them a year ago.

“Our plan is to pack for a three-race road trip,” added Morant, making clear Memphis’ intentions.

