Sports
Valanciunas, Brooks leads Grizzlies over Spurs
Grit and Grind is back.
Led by bruising center Jonas Valanciunas and brave security guard Dillon Brooks, the Memphis Grizzlies got one step closer to their first playoff appearance since Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen defined an era in Grind City. Valanciunas collected 23 points and 23 rebounds, and Brooks added 24 points in a 100-96 win against the San Antonio Spurs to open the Western Conference playing tournament.
“Those two guys were great for us tonight,” Grizzlies star Ja Morant (20 points, six assists, six rebounds) told reporters. “Lots of credit to everyone on our team. We’ve all done it, but … [Valanciunas] closed the paint for us tonight, and DB gave him one more case for the All-Defensive team tonight. ‘
Brooks helped limit Spurs star DeMar DeRozan to 20 points on 21 shots. San Antonio shot 35% as a team. The loss eliminates Spurs from the fight for a second straight season after 22 consecutive playoff appearances. Memphis advanced to the loser of Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday, with the eighth seed and a first round date with the Utah Jazz pending.
Wednesday’s opener was almost Gorgui Dieng’s revenge game. The Senegalese Veterans Center, which was bought by the Grizzlies in March, signed with the Spurs shortly after. He changed the tenor of the game going into the fourth quarter, fighting Valanciunas, who already had a 20-20 game through three quarters. Dieng even drilled a 3-pointer to narrow a backlog that was once 21 points to 77-73 with 9:43 left, and DeMar DeRozan finished a 7-0 run two minutes later with a jumper that gave the Spurs their first lead since 2. -0.
Brooks responded with four straight buckets to push Memphis’s lead back to 87-83. Every time San Antonio climbed with one ball again, the Grizzlies had an answer. Morant was floating in a 12-footer. Kyle Anderson threw down a 3. And when Rudy Gay’s triple San Antonio tied in 99-96 in the last 10 seconds, Morant knocked down the second of two free throws for his 20th run and a win to win.
“That’s what I do,” Brooks said. “I score in crunch time, and I’m just ready for any situation or whatever comes my way. I’m just ready to go when my teammates or my coach call me.
The Grizzlies jumped to a 27-6 lead in a first quarter that looked like a third consecutive play-in blowout. Valanciunas was the anchor, completing the opening window with one recoil from a double-double.
Asked to review the first 12 minutes by ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said simply, “We kicked our ass in the first quarter.” Eighteen of Memphis ’38 points in the frame were highlighted.
“It was great. There’s really nothing like it,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) after the game against reporters. “Especially in the beginning you can feel that energy of the crowd, you see the towels in the crowd, it kind of reminds you of the old Grindhouse days. It was just very unreal. You can’t really put it into words.”
The Spurs hit back. Patty Mills opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and long-armed point guard Dejounte Murray (10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) dealt extensive damage to both ends of the floor. Murray posted a pair of assists to rolling center Jakob Poeltl around a dime against Mills for another three, and Keldon Johnson followed up on a riding Murray layup attempt with a put-back dunk that narrowed the deficit to 41-39 seven minutes before halftime.
The Grizzlies withstood the San Antonio onslaught and regained a seven-point lead during the third quarter. Valanciunas ‘interior work, Memphis’ defensive effort and transition scores kept Spurs at bay, despite a 6-for-21 shooting drought (0-for-5 of 3) in the 12 minutes after halftime.
It was the kind of victory that Memphis has grown accustomed to from its gritty veterans over the past decade. No less against the smart Spurs. Now the young Grizzlies are tasked with taking another win against another championship-family team in hopes of securing the playoff spot that eluded them a year ago.
“Our plan is to pack for a three-race road trip,” added Morant, making clear Memphis’ intentions.
Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Do you have a tip? Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach
More from Yahoo Sports:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]