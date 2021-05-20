Ex-cricketer makes VR version of the game so players can improve their skills





An ex-cricketer from Exeter has launched a virtual reality version of the game that allows players of all skill levels to play and practice their techniques without having to go outside. Cover Drive Cricket gives people the option to compete in 10, 20 or 50 matches in front of packed stadiums. Mark Phillips, who once played England World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes in his home country of Cumbria but now lives in Devon, is behind the technology. The 29-year-old – fired in mid-2020 – says cricketers can use his VR to recover from injuries such as a broken toe, allowing players to maintain their batting form while recovering without the risk of further injury. He also hopes that professional and grassroots cricket clubs will benefit from the innovation. It was a pet project to begin with, said Mr Phillips, a former cricketer at Northern League club Kendal. After researching the VR cricket room, I found myself having a demo set up in full six months later. I love the sport of cricket and I suppose this coupled with the programming side of mine has allowed Cover Drive Cricket to move on to where it is.











With 1,500 downloads and 75 sales of the full version in May 2021 alone, Cover Drive Cricket is available on both SideQuest and App Labs – marketplaces for people with virtual reality headsets. The mission now is for Mr. Phillips to spread the word so that cricketers everywhere can practice more throughout the season. A Warwick University graduate who worked for EdTech start-up Sparx for six years, Mr. Phillips said, “The stand-alone Oculus Quest headsets didn’t exist two to three years ago. They now control about 30% of the market, so there is a huge opportunity that nobody taps into. What I’m really proud of is creating something that I love, while possibly being on the cusp of putting cricket in the hands of a lot more people. Cover Drive Cricket can be used not only to practice batting, but also to measure match awareness and estimate risk when playing certain strokes.



Business Live’s South West Business Reporter is William Telford. William has over a decade of experience reporting on the business community in Plymouth and the Southwest. It is based in Plymouth but covers the entire region. To contact William: Email: [email protected] – Phone: 01752 293116 – Mob: 07584 594052 Twitter: @WTelfordHerald – LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com– Facebook: www.facebook.com/william.telford.5473 Stay in contact: BusinessLive newsletters have been redesigned to make them even better. We send morning bulletins straight to your inbox covering the latest Southwest news, views and opinions. Also receive our breaking news alerts and weekly sector reviews. Sign up now – it’s free and only takes a minute. Click here to sign up for Business Live’s daily newsletters Mr. Phillips said it can also be used to practice refereeing or wicket keeping, or for a number of situations that would otherwise take a lot of time, effort or people to do in real life. Mr. Phillips, also a member of SETSquared Exeter, which is part of the wider SETSquared network, a global No1 Business Incubator since 2015, plans to introduce a basic level of coaching and analysis, also considering fitness benefits to enhance the user experience in the future. He said: The coaching side of Cover Drive Cricket is not meant to compete with coaches or replace coaches, but to help clubs meet the demand for voluntary coaching time and help improve the quality of players everywhere. One of the most fun parts of the process so far has been exploring new technologies with the vision of understanding how they could provide access to cricket to more people around the world. He added: Although I was lucky enough to have played a lot of cricket when I was younger, I know that my chances of playing cricket, probably like many others, have declined dramatically since I started a career. I created Cover Drive Cricket to help people still play the sport they love.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos