Is Spruce Creek Real? Can DeLand reload?

Autumn is in the air!

Okay, not really. It’s definitely the beginning of summer, so don’t hope.

However, it will feel a bit like fall for the rest of the week as high school football games return to the area.

Two local games kick off the spring football action on Thursday, followed by a full line-up on Friday with six more local teams. Trinity Christian will close its spring camp on Saturday, while Mainland and University wait until next week for their showdown in Orange City.

From DeLand’s daunting road trip to the sky-high expectations at Spruce Creek, here’s what to look at this week:

Thursday night football: Seabreeze, Matanzas

Both Seabreeze and Matanzas kick off a hectic two days of spring football with a few clashes on Thursday night. Seabreeze will be at home against Jacksonville Westside, while the Pirates will host rival Menendez.

Both local teams have intriguing quarterback questions.

For Seabreeze, all eyes will be on Blake Boda. The emerging junior is expected to take another step this year after throwing for 951 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Boda and Sandcrabs attack will also fall under the stewardship of new coordinator Matt Johnson, whose head coach Pat Brown hopes will make his attack more “explosive.”

At Matanzas, the Pirates are now led by QB Preston Roberts, who passed from rival Flagler Palm Coast. interceptions.

Roberts will try to take Matanzas’ air strike, implemented last year by sophomore coach Matt Forrest, to the next level.

The country’s daunting journey to Lake Gibson

DeLand head coach Steve Allen called this year’s group the latest he’s had for spring camp after graduating some of the seniors from last year’s team.

What better way to break them in than a trip to the powerhouse Lake Gibson, who lost to Palmetto in the 6A regional final last year.

Last year’s 4-3 DeLand team had several key seniors on both sides of the ball, many of whom are moving to the powerhouse Division I programs. The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback, a bevy of running backs, top receiver Chuck Bradley, and defensive stalwarts Timar Rogers and Myzel Williams.

The Bulldogs also lost offensive coordinator Snap Wood, now at Mainland with head coach Travis Roland.

How the DeLand attack responds, especially with up and coming sophomore QB TJ Moore and new running EJ Gordon, will be the story to follow in this one.

Is Spruce Creek Real?

The News-Journal placed Spruce Creek on top of its spring football Fab 5 last month, largely because the Hawks are arguably the most experienced team in the area.

Now it’s time to prove it (and make us look smart) on the road against Rockledge, who lost in the regional semifinals last fall.

Spruce Creek went 6-4 last season, almost turned both mainland and eventual Class 8A champion Sanford Seminole upside down, and traded playoff punches with the St. Johns Bartram Trail.

The Hawks are returning 18 starters from that team, have one of the larger attack lines in the state, and are trying to get more production from QBDamarcus Creecy. Combine that with a defense that allowed just 18 points per game last fall, and this team should produce in 2021.

Does FPC look like … FPC?

Flagler Palm Coast are arguably the most consistent team in the area since Travis Roland took over in 2017, winning 28 games and reaching the postseason every year.

With Roland now on the mainland and linebackers coach Brian Cox in charge for now, it will be interesting to see how much of an impact Roland’s departure has on the Bulldogs.

FPC will not play a traditional spring game, but will play in a three-team jamboree with Atlantic Coast and Orange Park Ridgeview in Jacksonville.

The biggest question mark for the Bulldogs will be below the center. With Preston Roberts now with Matanzas and young backup Ezaiah Shine on Mainland, attention turns to rising senior Blake Beard, who has thrown just nine varsity steps in his career.

The up-and-coming senior driving Dakoda Wagner back, who picked up an offer from Army West Point earlier this spring, is expected to be the team’s workhorse. FPC’s success this season could very well start with Wagner.

Is Deltona making a leap in year 2 under Smothers?

The Wolves started 0-3 last year under freshman coach Jeff Smothers, but found their groove in mid-October with victories over Atlantic and Pine Ridge.

Multiple COVID-19 issues plagued Deltona late in the season, but the team did manage to win the first playoff game in program history against Tampa Freedom.

Smothers believes that a more balanced attack on attack, and a greater focus on running the ball, will work wonders in his second season. Returnees Jude Santana and Noah Hancock will be the names to watch in Friday’s home game with Tampa Catholic.

Football schedule for spring

Thursday

Menendez in Matanzas, 7 pm

Westside at Seabreeze, 7pm

Friday

Atlantic Coast, Flagler Palm Coast at Ridgeview, 5pm (jamboree)

DeLand at Lake Gibson, 6:30 pm

Father Lopez in Crescent City, 7 p.m.

Spruce Creek at Rockledge, 7pm

Tampa Catholic in Deltona, 7 p.m.

Taylor on Pine Ridge, 7pm

Saturday

Trinity Christian at Trinity Prep, 11am

the 28th of May

Mainland in college, 7pm