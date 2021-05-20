Tennis: Amber Wey and MJ Lundberg take singles titles

Amber Wey of the Orcutt Academy won the Ocean League singles title last week.

The tournament, which was played at Hancock College, culminated with Wey defeating Templeton’s Emma Zundel for the singles title.

Those two, plus the other top six finishers, will advance to the area tournament that takes place Friday and Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School.

Wey and Zundel took the top two places, followed by Sophia Sanchez from Templeton, Aida Terrizzi from Templeton, Orcutt Academy Riley Speer and Nickie Barker from Mission Prep.

Templeton took the top three places in the doubles, while Carmen Lacarno and Heer Shinglot took the title. Makenzie Newell and Mariel Najera finished second, Audrey Krupa and Tatayana Llieva finished third, Mission Prep’s Ella Blair and Shirley Horzen finished fourth, Templeton’s Sunnie Mount and Olivia Voos came fifth and Orcutt Academy’s Sydney Carrier and Cassidy Sullivan finished sixth place.

The boys’ finals were held in Morro Bay with Kyle Quinlan of Orcutt Academy finishing fifth in singles and Dario Lopez and Isaac Pruett’s doubles team second.

Mountain League

St. Joseph sophomore MJ Lundberg rolled to the singles title and defeated Hannah Minnery of San Luis Obispo 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

Lundberg lost her only match to SLO’s Carmen Joines in the semifinals. She swept the rest 6-0, 6-0.

Teammate Shianne Gooley lost to Minnery in the semifinals 7-5, 6-3. Joines won the game in third place 8-2.

Ingrid Chen and Alex Capran from San Luis Obispo won the doubles title.

Boys tennis

Arroyo Grande’s turner Loughead won the Mountain League title from teammate George Keskinov. AJ Daymude (San Luis Obispo) finished third, Noah Ortiz (Righetti) finished fourth, Ian Cabrinha (San Luis Obispo) finished fifth and Bayley Perlmutter (San Luis Obispo) finished sixth.

At the double striker, John Raj and Carson Krueckel (San Luis Obispo) defeated Preston Nguyen and Danny Kullman (Arroyo Grande) for the title. Isaac Fiala and Brandon Jensen (San Luis Obispo) came third, Lucas Smoli and Kazi Hayashi (Arroyo Grande) came fourth, Jack Oldenburg and Dylan Koch (San Luis Obispo) came fifth and Elliott Chen, Sulaimansha Syed (San Luis Obispo) came sixth .

The top six advancing to the area will meet this week.

CIF Central Section playoffs

Boys football (Tuesday)

Bakersfield Ridgeview 1, Santa Maria 0

The Saints season ended Tuesday-evening in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs in Bakersfield with a defeat to Ridgeview.

The Wolf Pack improved to 11-1 during the season. The Saints season ends with a 6-3-3 record and a Mountain League-championship.

This is the second time in three seasons that Ridgeview has knocked Santa Maria out of the playoffs. In 2019, Santa Maria beat Ridgeview 7-2 in the regular season before being eliminated by Ridgeview in the playoffs in a 4-1 home loss.

Last year, Santa Maria advanced to the Championship game of the Division 1 playoffs and won her first playoff game.

Dinuba 5, Pioneer Valley 1

The Panthers’ season ended on Tuesday with a defeat to Dinuba in the Division 2 playoffs.

Pioneer Valley closes the season with a 4-2-5 record. Dinuba improves to 12-3-1.

The Panthers finished second in the Mountain League standings.

Clovis 4, San Luis Obispo 0

The Tigers were eliminated on Tuesday by the best placed Cougars in Clovis.

Clovis is now 18-1-1 on the season. The Tigers finish 4-2-5.

Bakersfield Highland 4, St. Joseph 2

The Scots closed the season of the Knights in Bakersfield on Tuesday evening.

The Knights finished the season 5-8-3 overall. Cole Richardson Jacob Otremba scored goals for St. Joseph in the loss.

Highland improved to 11-2 in the season.

Girls soccer

Saints, Titans host playoff games on Friday

Santa Maria will host Bakersfield West in a quarterfinal of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Friday night at 6pm.

The Saints are 9-2-1 and finished second in the Ocean League. West is 4-5. Santa Maria is the No. 3 seed. West is seed No. 6. Both teams retired from the first round. The winner will play the winner of Caruthers-Fresno Roosevelt on May 26 in the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Caruthers wins, the Saints would host the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Roosevelt wins, Roosevelt would host.

Nipomo, the Ocean League champion, will host Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Friday at 5:00 p.m. The Titans are the No. 3 seed in Division 3 and Memorial is the sixth seed. Both teams had a bye in the first round.

Boys basketball

Templeton 78, Santa Maria 66

Jacob Estrada had 16 points, Alex Milner and Ben Quintero added 12 each, and Ethan Kamps scored 10 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Saints.

Guys golf

Joseph 209, Righetti 247

Caleb Rodriguez shot a 39 to earn medalists for the Knights.

The other scorers for St. Joseph were Ty Gamble (41), Quinn Murray (41), Jayce Gamble (62) and Noah Gordillo (46).

Nate Benzon shot a 48 for the Warriors.