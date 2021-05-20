Ruben Dias of Man City named Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year





Manchester City’s Ruben Dias has won the prestigious Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, beating Tottenham’s Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin De Bruyne. Center-back Dias has had a fine debut season with City following his move from Benfica last summer, becoming an integral figure in Pep Guardiola’s title-winning squad. He becomes the first defender to win the award since Liverpool’s Steve Nicol in 1989. BREAKING – Ruben Dias is the Footballer of the Year 2021. The @ManCity and the Portuguese defender beat Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne in our poll of nearly 700 FWA members. More here: https://t.co/sQBPdbsAqM # FOTY21 #Days @rubendias pic.twitter.com/Puv9UCoW4U The FWA (@theofficialfwa) May 20, 2021 “It means something special because normally it is the ones who finish the plays [score goals] are the ones in the spotlight, but I who receive this award is an important example of our team and the way we work – the way we build our game. It reflects all the togetherness we have on the field, the spirit in the team and how we are performing, ”said Dias. “With these players, because I receive this award, it shows how we play as a family.” A total of nine City players received votes that accounted for more than 50% of the cast and FWA Chairman Carrie Brown said: “Ruben Dias drew attention shortly after arriving in Manchester, a 23-year-old who denies his age with steadfastness. , steel, a relentless drive for perfection and an almost superhuman ability to read and anticipate game phases. This, while commendable, would not only qualify a player to win the FWA Footballer of the Year award. One of our founders, Charles Buchan, wrote down the award to recognize and celebrate a player who ‘by Prescription and Example ‘is considered to be the’ Footballer of the Year ‘. “Pep Guardiola improves and shapes players, but at no point has a new addition to any of Pep’s already trophy-laden teams and exerted such influence. “Dias has demanded the highest standards that have resulted in the fastest revival of fortune, not only for Dias himself, but also for teammates left, right, front and center. “Ruben Dias is our Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, both for his leadership on and off the pitch and for the infectious joy he derives from carrying out the art of defense to perfection.” – Stream ESPN FC daily on ESPN + (US only) Dias, 23, started in City’s Carabao Cup final win over Tottenham on April 25, and will attempt to play in the club’s first-ever Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29. The Portuguese international has played 61 games for club and country so far. this season. He signed on for City of Benfica for 68 million plus add-ons and quickly put himself at the heart of Guardiola’s defense. “He’s not just a player who plays well, he’s a player who makes sure the other guys play well,” the City manager said in February. “It’s 90 minutes of talking, 90 minutes of communicating, 90 minutes of telling them what to do with each action. [he is] unstoppable. “ Voted by FWA members since 1947, the first recipient of the award was Sir Stanley Matthews. Dias succeeds last year’s winner Jordan Henderson from Liverpool.







