Party like it is in 1989! Maloney Girls Tennis takes the first division title in 32 years





MERIDEN Maloney Athletic Director Bob McKee needs to make some room on the gym wall for a new banner. Right next to the 1989 one. The girls’ Maloney tennis team took the East Side First Division Championship in 32 years when it beat Plainville 7-0 at home on Wednesday to complete a 7-0 run through the CCC South. Overall, coach Tim Sweigards’ squad went 13-4 and will advance to the Class L team tournament. Fittingly, everyone took part in the celebration on Wednesday. Samantha Pirruccio plowed through her number 1 match in singles 6-1, 6-0. Lily Marcuss won with the same score at number 2 and qualified for the individual state tournament with the victory. Jillian Shapiro was a6-0, 6-2 winner at number 3, Brianna Skeen was flawless 6-0, 6-0 at number 4. In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Abby and Haley Lespier continued their strong senior season with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Savannah Bernabucci and Michaela Wrinn came in with a 6-4, 6-3 final at No. 2 that officially took the match and the division title. For the record, Nancy Nguyen and Sophie Boulier scored a 6-1, 6-0 decision at number 3. New Britain 4, Wilcox Tech 3: The Golden Hurricanes and Indians waged a fierce non-conference battle in New Britain, with the guest team reversing a 4-3 defeat suffered by the Tribe last Monday. Wilcox took some wins from Melani Medina and Melissa Hernandez. Medina triumphed in the No. 2 game with 6-1, 7-6 (11-9). Hernandez scored a 6-3, 6-1 decision at No. 3. The Tribes’ other win came at number 3 in the doubles, as Carmen Marcatoma and Alyssa Salter won via super tiebreaker 8-6, 4-6, 10-3. It was the regular season finale for the Indians, who finished 11-3. Glastonbury 6, Southington 1: The Lady Knights suffered CCC West’s crossover loss at Glastonbury, but had the consolation of Adriana Palmieris in the No. 2 singles win. In a two-hour game, Palmieri dropped the first set 6-4, took the second with the same score, and then held back four match points after trailing 9-5 in the 10-point super tiebreaker. Palmieri won it 11-9 Girls golf Cheshire 171, Daniel Hand 225: Sisters Hidalgo, Mia and Sydney shared the medal with rounds of 42 at Madison Country Club. Teammates Isabella DelRosso (43), Mackenzie Corcoran (44) and Molly Demeo (45) followed on their heels as the Rams improved to 11-1. Guys golf Sheehan 183, Career 222: The Titans won the SCC game at the Alling Memorial Golf Course behind Andrew Careys medal round of 44. Dylan Hennessey and Trevor Held both shot rounds of 46. Billy Totz came in with a 47. Lacrosse in boys Cheshire 13, Guilford 8: The Rams made eight in a row with the SCC win at Guilford over the Grizzlies. Evan Stern had three goals on the team, while Brian Bouwman, Charles Kurtz and Jack Lovelace delivered two as Cheshire improved to 13-2. Kutz set three goals. Bouman added two assists. The Rams got a few goals from Jack Davis, Ryan Mancl, AndrewBenjamin and Ben Thompson, and Aidan Gaudet won 13 of the 15 draws. Cheshire will close the regular season on Thursday with a non-conference showdown in Greenwich. Boys tennis Wilbur Cross 5, Lyman Hall 2: The opponents of the SCC split the singles matches. Since no one played doubles, the Trojans were tagged with three forfeits and suffered the setback in New Haven. Brady Campell and Evan Smith had the singles wins for LH (6-9). Campbell was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2. Smith filed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 4. Boys volleyball Conard 3, Maloney 0: The Spartans dropped the CCC matchup in Meriden 25-16, 25-22 and 25-16. Fueled by Evan Roy (24 assists), Ryan Roller rolled for the 13-2 Chieftains with 23 kills. Devin Juan scored 10 kills and eight counts for Maloney. Samuel Torres accounted for five murders and six digs. The Spartans (3-14) came on Tuesday from the A25-10, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of Bulkeley / SMSA. Christopher Lema had nine aces and nine assists in that game. Adnel Torres added five aces and five kills, while Dale Santiago shared sixaces and fourassists.







