Ice Hockey Skills Facility Comes To Dundee Park | Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER Dundee Park already has a dance studio, a music school, hairdressing salons, a fitness center and a car workshop, among other things.

So why not a miniature ice rink?

Sometime this summer, a franchise called ELEV802-Boston, affiliated with a hockey training center in Essex, Vermont, will open in the space previously occupied by Yang’s Fitness Center in Dundee Park 5.

Jon Hutcheon, manager and owner of the franchise, said the company was moving to Dundee Park for a number of reasons, including easy access to downtown Andover and parking.

Building 5, where ELEV802-Boston will be located, has been adapted to their needs and will enable the company to install a 23-by-45-foot ice rink, fitness rooms, skill rooms, office and retail support. said.

As a group, we couldn’t be more excited to open ELEV802 Boston here in Andover, ”he said. I think we will bring something new to the community and the city that will be exciting for all local hockey players, from youth to pro. We are delighted to be partnering with many players from the area, as well as the Andover Hockey Association. “

He expected an agreement to be signed with the local youth hockey organization some time this week.

Originally from Billerica, Hutcheon, 36, brings an impressive hockey coaching pedigree.

Since 2011, he has run the High End Hockey company, which he operated mainly during the summer from several ice rinks in the region, including Phillips Andover, Breakaway in Tewksbury, the Valley Forum in Lawrence and others.

His skills programs were attended by just nine young hockey players in its first year, but quickly expanded over the years to include more players and more rinks.

In the winter, Hutcheon trained. He has worked with the Neponset Valley River Rats, the Boston Senior Rangers and most recently the South Kent Selects Academy for a number of years, regularly setting strong winning records and taking home a number of championships.

“Then I would come back in the summer and run High End Hockey,” he said.

His training has been sought after by professional teams, including the St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 against the Boston Bruins.

“Our facility allows us to train children all year round,” he said. “It’s not just a summer specialty like High End Hockey.”

Over the years, Hutcheon has coached kids from youth level to the NHL, including Chris Kreider, a Boxford resident who now plays for the New York Rangers. He has coached Brian Dumoulin, who was from Biddeford, Maine, and now plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the summer of 2018, he said, he ran a 3-on-3 competition with players like Charlestown’s Matt Grzelcyk, who now plays for the Boston Bruins.

He said that Shayne Gostisbehere, who now plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, “started with us at the age of 16”.

“Every time I talk to a family (of a potential player) I tell them how lucky we are to have these guys come skating with us,” said Hutcheon. “The fact that they choose us shows something about our program. I am fortunate to work with the players I work with, from learning to play to the NHL.”

The secret to the success of a smaller course, he said, is that it increases the number of times each player touches the puck, and it’s “double the training.” He said the smaller size lends itself more to a classroom.

“You learn so much faster,” he said, adding that his facility will be something of a one-stop shop for ice skating, gym training and education.

Ellen Keller, Vice President of Commercial Real Estate at Ozzy Properties, said the company was “proud to bring new clients to downtown Andover.”

Kevin Sneddon, President and Chief Operating Officer of ELEV802 commented: We are very fortunate to work with Jon Hutcheon and his partners to bring our brand to the Boston area, and in particular to the Andover community. “