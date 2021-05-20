Meet the Cornish club that uses table tennis to combat social isolation

If the past year has taught us one thing, it is that the benefits of exercise extend well beyond physical fitness.

With the country being trapped for days on end, most of the country turned to walking, running and home training with a helping hand from internet sensations like Joe Wicks.

But as sports centers are slowly reopening to levels resembling pre-pandemic normality, indoor sports such as table tennis expect an increase in numbers.

Jane Leigh (center) in Falmouth with the ladies from Bat and Chat at a pre-Covid meeting

It’s an easy sport to pick up at the beginner level, especially for older folks who may not be as mobile as they once were. But the main benefit, according to freelance coach Jane Leigh, is how it promotes mental health.

The 65-year-old moved to Cornwall and founded the Falmouth branch of Bat and Chat, a name that perfectly sums up the rural projects aimed at combating social isolation through table tennis.

It is mainly intended for people over 55, especially women. It helps build a local community spirit and reduce loneliness in older age groups, while teaching them a new sport.

Lockdown really showed that these sessions are all about socializing, which a lot of people have missed, Leigh tells Sportsmail.

The exercise is good, but it’s more the social side. And it also teaches something new. It’s very much about meeting new people. Some have said that they have lived here for a long time and have met a very different group of people through Bat and Chat.

Leigh has extensive experience coaching table tennis, but moved from Gloucestershire to Cornwall and says it helped her settle in the area. I settled in Cornwall and didn’t know anyone after moving here, she adds, I signed up and got a scholarship from Table Tennis England (to cover costs such as renting the tables).

It is very easy to pick up. To get good at it you really have to practice as there are many subtleties. It’s quite a skill to hit a ball where you really want it.

After its founding in January last year, Bat and Chat started to flourish and the numbers increased week after week. Covid paid that table tennis is kind of hard to do on Zoom, but the positives of attending are clear and Leigh hopes the project can rise again now that indoor sports are allowed.

There is also a drive to get more women into the sport. Table Tennis England tells Sportsmail they are trying to narrow the gender gap, only 9 percent of its 30,000 members are women, although entry-level prepandemic data shows 141,000 women practice the sport at least twice a month.

Bat and Chat is a female-driven program and while younger people participate, it is mostly older, often retired women many of whom have reported that playing is more rewarding than just going to a gym.

There is a move in the government towards what they call social prescribing, which is prescribing activity for mental health benefits as well as physical rehabilitation after illness, Leigh added.

That could be a strong element in healthcare. I hope it will take off. I think lockdown has made people more aware of what you need to be fit and healthy.

And Leigh thinks that in the short time she led the sessions before the pandemic slowed Bat and Chats’ progress, she heard stories of people who felt more confident and in a better mental state.

One lady said she moved here and lives alone and there were weeks when she didn’t really speak to anyone in person, Leigh adds. But that changed with Bat and Chat. She said Bat and Chat made her laugh again.

One lady was recovering from a serious illness and she said it has given her new friends, given her a place to have a good time and improved her mental well-being, which in turn adds to the physical benefits.

I had a guy in a session in Gloucestershire who had Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and he came with a caregiver and stayed put. And the caretaker told me this was the highlight of his week. His world was really closed, but he could still play table tennis.

Leigh likes to emphasize that the project would not be possible without the financial support of Table Tennis England. I couldn’t have done it without them, she says.

She expects some of her original contestants to return, but is wary that some will still fear Covid risks despite an attempt to play in bubbles and regularly clean the tables and balls.

But hopefully after the past year, more people will be eager to try a new sport, test their sporting skills and make new friends at the same time.

Table Tennis England receives funding from the National Lottery of Sport England and UK Sport to support its investments in participation initiatives, the structure of the country club and the league and performance path of England.