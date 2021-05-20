Sam Allardyce resigns as West Brom manager and lashes out at Michail Antonio’s ‘disgusting’ long ball criticism

Sam Allardyce hit back at disgusting criticism from West Ham striker Michail Antonio after announcing that he will step down as manager of West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season.

The 66-year-old is leaving after failing to keep the club in the Premier League and the decision was announced shortly after Wednesday night’s 3-1 home defeat against the Hammers, who virtually guaranteed a place in next season’s Europa League.

Albion now starts looking for a replacement for Allardyce.

Get expert FPL tips delivered straight to your inbox

Allardyce said, West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns, which shows the commitment of an ambitious club.

< class=""> read more Harry Kane: Dismal Aston Villa defeat provided definitive proof that Tottenham’s talisman has outgrown the club

After serious consideration, I have decided not to accept that offer.

If I stayed and got promoted next season, the expectation would be that I would go on for at least another season and unfortunately that is not a commitment I can make at this stage of my career.

I believe the club needs stability and continuity now and in my opinion this could best be delivered by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.

The club has asked my opinion about the qualities that my successor needs and I was happy to give my opinion on that.

Allardyces longtime assistant Sammy Lee and first team coach Robbie Stockdale will also be leaving The Hawthorns.

< style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> “It’s disgusting what Mikhail Antonio said.” ???? Sam Allardyce was unhappy with the comments #WHUFC rush hour approx #WBA‘s style of football tonight and feels he is not getting the credit he deserves as a manager. pic.twitter.com/KFN7VnjiGU Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2021

Interviewed by Sky Sports following the defeat to his old club West Ham, an agitated Allardyce criticized the media portrait of him as a short-term manager.

You all know I’m a short-term manager, you’ve all seen me like this for the past six years, said Allardyce, who took over from Slaven Bilic in December. That’s me, that’s where I lie and that’s what you keep thinking.

I have been no more than that [a firefighter] for the past six or seven years, because that’s all you’re talking about.

The outgoing manager also took time to hit back at West Ham striker Antonios, disgustingly claiming that West Brom has a straightforward style of play.

Saying we just got big men running in the channel, he just insulted me and my team, Allardyce added.

I know he’s a nice guy, but what he said was disgusting. I think we should go back and watch the game and see how we really played.

Our front two are 510 and 59, so I don’t know what big men he saw running in the canal. If you thought that was a long time ago, someone has been deceived.

What did Antonio say? < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> ???? “Big boys, on the channel, you know how Sam always plays.” Michail Antonio on the playing style of West Brom & Sam Allardyce pic.twitter.com/lj5BC2Xwcx Football daily (@footballitalia) May 19, 2021 [The result] was huge, Antonio told Sky Sports. They’ve come out and played some free-flowing football. Big boys, on the canal. You know how Sam always plays. It was definitely a tough game, but we got here, dug deep. We were one out behind, but managed to get back into the game and play clear.

Late goals keep Hammers hopes alive

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Soucek bends Pereiras’s corner into West Ham’s net (Picture: AP)

It looked like West Brom would at least earn a point last night, but late goals from Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio nearly reached a top six spot for West Ham.

Matheus Pereira gave West Brom to 27th-minute lead straight from a corner with the ball from Tomas Soucek’s head.

The Czech midfielder equalized on the stroke of half time to enter double figures when he tapped in a cross from Said Benrahma.

The 5,371 West Brom supporters who were socially aloof in The Hawthorns came to cheer on the downgraded Allardyces team and certainly made themselves heard and made the old stadium sound like it was packed to the brim.

The tone was set in a dramatic opening after 37 seconds to be precise.

It looked like a stray pass was out of play, but it rolled bizarrely down the sidelines before Semi Ajayi woefully backpassed to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Antonio was on it in a flash, trying to bypass Johnstone, who knocked him down for a penalty and got a yellow card.

Declan Rice confidently stepped up to take the penalty kick, but his low shot hit the inside of the Johnstones right post and bounced to safety.

One of Allardyces’ many former clubs, West Ham rarely looked like robbing stardom of the willing hosts until late bloom.

Moyes was delighted. He said it was a different kind of victory. It was a really tough game and a physical game and West Brom were very difficult to play against.

West Ham will play against Leeds on Sunday, but he refuses to accept that they have qualified until they get the win it would confirm.

It is [close] and I’m delighted, but it’s not done yet, Moyes added. I’m leaving but sit back and enjoy it but we know we have to be in charge and win the game, if we win the game there is no danger.

We played very well, not tonight, but we found another way to win. We started to get a group that can find ways to win depending on what kind of game it is.

It showed a lot of big heart from the players to hold on to it. tonight we set a club record for points in the Premier League, one more point would beat that and take us to Europe too.