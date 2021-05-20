Irish women’s hockey team named after Euros in the Netherlands





After more than 20 months of preparation, the Irish women’s field hockey team is due to start at the Junes European Championships in the Netherlands, as they compete against World Champions and hosts in their opening game next month. It is the first phase of a massive summer for the team culminating in the Tokyo Olympics, with the euro doubling as a major preparation tournament for the Games and also bringing in three potential World Cup places in 2022. Head coach Sean Dancer and his team enter the eight-team element in the Amstelveen Wagener Stadium and bid for a very first place in the semi-final. Ireland will meet world number one, the Netherlands on June 5 in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final. On June 7, Ireland will face Scotland before the group stage ends against Spain on June 9. Injury issues have forced Zoe Wilson and Barr, twins Serena and Bethany, to sit out the summer and have several new faces break into the squad. Emerging UCD star Michelle Carey will make her official international debut when Ireland takes on the Dutch. A product of Railway Union, she has always been present at training camps in Spain, Belfast and England and is one of three players to appear on a world rankings for the first time. Loretos Sarah Torrans gets her shot at being on the 2018 World Cup reserve list, while UCD’s Hannah McLoughlin has also impressed coach Sean Dancer on the defensive in recent series against Great Britain and Scotland. Born in Cratloe, Naomi Carroll is playing her first capped game since the summer of 2018, after taking a long way back from an ACL injury and playing persistent women’s football for Clare. She has since been part of the rejuvenated Irish indoor hockey side in 2020 before earning her recall from the senior outdoor line-up. The traveling squad of 18 consists of 12 of the 2018 World Cup silver medal-winning sides, including Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Colvin, Nicci Daly, Nikki Evans, Megan Frazer, Hannah Matthews, Shirley McCay, Katie Mullan, Anna OFlanagan, Lena Tice, Roisin Upton , Sarah Hawkshaw and Chloe Watkins, who bring a wealth of experience to the table. A number of established names will reach important milestones during the tournament. Nikki Evans is two caps shy of her 200th international appearance, with Lizzie Colvin also making that mark after playing four games in the league, while Hannah Matthews is three caps from 150 appearances. Due to concerns about Covid-19, the European Hockey Federation has allowed two more players to join the panel as traveling reserves, in addition to the original panel of 18. Deirdre Duke provides cover for the midfield and forwards, while the limitless Muckross player Sarah McAuley is on defensive cover. World Cup qualification for Ireland is certain if the team finishes in the top three. Currently, Spain and the Netherlands are already pre-qualified. Should one or both sides finish in the medal positions, which is likely, fourth or fifth place could earn a World Cup ticket. I will love seeing the experienced players driving our game coupled with the excitement of our young players such as Michelle Carey and Hannah McLoughlin, said Dancer The European Championship is a major tournament with consequences for next year’s World Cup. We have made our goals very clear and will work hard as a group. Ireland women’s team (club / caps) Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong, 100) – goalkeeper Lizzie Murphy (Loreto, 13) – goalkeeper Michelle Carey (UCD, 0) Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 111) Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins, 196) Nicci Daly (Loreto, 189) Nikki Evans (Old Alex, 198) Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins, 136) Sarah Hawkshaw (Rail Union, 33) Hannah Matthews (Loreto, 147) Shirley McCay (Pegasus, 306) Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 14) Katie Mullan (Ballymoney, 193) – Captain Anna OFlanagan (Muckross, 207) – Deputy Captain Lena Tice (Old Alex, 109) Sarah Torrans (Loreto, 26) Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute, 76) Chloe Watkins (Monkstown, 226) Traveling reserves: Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 141), Sarah McAuley (Muckross, 0) Tournament details (always Irish) Group A (world ranking): The Netherlands (1st), Spain (7th), Ireland (8th), Scotland (22nd) Group B: Germany (4th), England (5th), Belgium (12th), Italy (17th) Irish match schedule June 5, 2021: Ireland / Netherlands, 2.30 p.m. June 7, 2021: Ireland v Scotland, 11:30 am June 9, 2021: Ireland v Spain, 11:30 am June 11, 2021: Semi-finals / relegation pool June 12/13: medal matches / relegation pool

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos