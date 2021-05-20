Game Preview: Round 1, Game 3 on NYI





GAME EXAMPLE The Penguins and New York Islanders play Game 3 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum. The Penguins went 6-2-0 against the Islanders in 2020-21. This year marks the first time in franchise history that the Penguins have won six games against the Islanders in one season. Pittsburgh went 2-2-0 at the Colosseum in 2020-21. Moving back further, the Penguins have points in nine of their last 13 regular season visits to the Islanders’ home track (7-4-2) dating back to April 2, 2016. FAST HITS Pittsburgh is 9-3 all-time in the playoff series under head coach Mike Sullivan. His nine playoff wins are the most in franchise history, and his 40 playoff wins are three times shy to match Dan Bylsma’s team record (43). The Penguins have an all-time series record of 16-14 in the best-of-seven playoff series when they go into tie 3, 1-1. In those series where Pittsburgh has a home ice cream advantage, they are 12-9. Pittsburgh’s average shots per game of 43.5 is the second most of all playoff teams, behind only the Colorado Avalanche (50 shots in one game played). Kasperi Kapanen has points in each of Pittsburgh’s first two playoff games (1G-1A), giving him points in back-to-back postseason games for the first time in his career. The Penguins have seven players in their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut – forward Radim Zohorna, defenders Mark Friedman and Juuso Riikola, and goalkeepers Casey DeSmith, Alex D’Orio, Maxime Lagace and Emil Larmi. STABLE PRESENCE ON THE BLUE LINE Penguins blueliner Kris Letang is no stranger to playoff action. The Deputy Pittsburgh captain has multiple franchise playoff records among defenders, including games played (138), goals scored (21), assists (59), points (80), and goals won (5). His nine post-season power play goals in his career are one for Larry Murphy (10) for the team record among defenders. Letang, who had NHL best (tie) nine points (4G-9A) against the Islanders in the regular season, enters Game 3 with the third most playoff points against New York among all active defenders. INTERVIEW WITH COACH SULLIVAN Video: Coach Sullivan speaks to the media PENGUINS PARTNER TRIGGER PROMOTIONS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos