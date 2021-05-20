Women’s cricket cannot be personal, it must be problem-oriented: former India coach WV Raman

Former India coach WV Raman urged the women’s cricket club to identify and resolve the bigger issues rather than focus on the individual problems of the players on each team.
WV Raman was appointed coach of the Indian women’s trickett team in December 2018 (ICC photo)
HIGHLIGHTS
- WV Raman was recently replaced by former India spinner Romesh Powar as the women’s team coach
- Raman had guided Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020
- The girls did well in the T20 World Cup because of their tendency to work hard: Raman
The former coach of the Indian cricket team, WV Raman, identified the biggest problem in the sport and stressed how everything should be problem-oriented rather than individual player-focused.
Raman was recently replaced by former India spinner Romesh Powar as coach of the women’s team, even after guiding Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad to the 2020 T20 World Cup final and achieving decent results despite more than a year. forced interruption of Covid-19.
The jury even named Powar after he became aware of the problems he had with veteran Mithali Raj in his previous stint as a coach. ODI skipper Raj had accused Powar of bias after being dropped from the T20 team in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against England, which India eventually lost and crashed.
This is probably what Raman was referring to when he said Indian women’s cricket should solve the team’s problems first rather than focus on the players’ individual problems.
“The whole women’s cricket fraternity needs to be problem-oriented, it can’t always be personality / person based. By that I mean that’s what really changed in men’s cricket.
“Sometimes it was in the 80’s and 90’s. It used to happen and it can creep in easily at times, but that’s why people need to consciously watch and make sure the whole system is always problem-based,” Raman told Sports Today. .
Raman also urged the team not to rest on past laurels and pointed out the ways India can further improve their game.
“The reason the girls did well in the T20 World Cup was because of their tendency to work hard and want to do well. Every player wanted the team to do well, which is very important in a team game. do it.believe they can do it right and take the responsibility of wanting to perform for the purpose of the team, that’s what happened in Australia.
“The girls who have been playing for the past 3 years that I know them all have the talent, a tendency to do well and they are able to bring a lot of laurels to the country if they set their sights on it. not to live in what happened in the past. Whatever happened has happened, “Raman said.
