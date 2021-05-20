Burnley FC launches British Isles Club partnerships





Burnley Football Club is set to expand its reach to all four corners of the British Isles following strategic partnerships with football clubs in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Scottish championship club Ayr United, 2007 League of Ireland First Division winners Cobh Ramblers, Portadown of the NIFL Premiership and Cymru North team Llandudno all become partner clubs of Burnley FC. By giving the Clarets a footprint in the UK and Ireland, the partner clubs will benefit from Burnley’s football expertise in the development and training of their coaches and players, sharing data between youth academies and sports sciences and access to tools such as AiSCOUT. In return, Burnley will expand its talent identification scouting network in the partner club region, with the most talented young players from each club traveling to Burnley regularly for football camps and assessment when identified. All club academies and women’s teams will compete in pre-season summer games and tournaments, while loan deals for Burnley’s academy players to gain senior level experience are also being considered. Burnley FC Chairman Alan Pace said: This is a great opportunity for us to increase Burnleys’ footprint and profile in every corner of the British Isles and to benefit from partnering with some fantastic clubs on the doorstep. We look forward to developing a strong working relationship with Ayr United, Cobh Ramblers, Portadown and Llandudno, which will no doubt benefit the clubs, coaches and their players for many years to come. This is truly the first step in our plans to expand Burnley’s football network, build the relevance of our club beyond the North West of England and ensure Burnleys academy remains a high-quality hotbed for future players of the first. national team and international players. soccer players.

