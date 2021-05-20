Beckman’s girl tennis cuts it close, but tops Arcadia in Division 1 semifinals – Orange County Register





TUSTIN – Beckman’s girls’ team survived a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semi-final on Wednesday against Arcadia who couldn’t have gotten closer. Beckman and Arcadia each won 9 sets, but Beckman won the match on the tiebreaker, the total number of games won 69-68. The Patriots, the number 1 seed, play in number 3 seed Marlborough in the Division 1 championship game on Friday. It will be the Patriots’ first championship since they were a Division 2 team in 2017. You play every point, and it doesn’t matter if you’re 5-0 or far behind, you play with your heart and soul and put it all on the line, said Beckman coach Nick Friendt. I expect my team to chase every ball. When you play with your heart, you give yourself a chance in every game and we did. The Patriots’ doubles team, Allison Vu and Sunjana Venkitakrishnan, won two sets 6-0 after a defeat in the first set. Beckman defeated Arcadia in the doubles 6-3. When it became clear that the game would amount to total matches, the last singles match was played between Kiki Nguyen of Beckman and Samantha Wang of Arcadia. Players from both teams watched from the adjacent field and spectators lined the fence to watch. Nguyen lost the set 6-4 but fought for that fourth run, which became crucial. Kiki’s match was very stubborn because if that was a double break, that’s the difference between Arcadia advancing to the final instead of us, Friendt said. We emphasize total team wins. One person is not going to carry us, it takes all nine people. Jean Chen and Cara Hung’s doubles team swept their three sets for Arcadia. Wang and Mikaila Cheng both swept their singles sets for the Apaches. Beckman lost 12-6 to Marlborough in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. Marlborough reached the Division 1 championship game last season, but lost 11-7 to Corona del Mar. It was a 50-50 match, ”Friendt remembers from last year’s meeting. “They beat us last year, but there were a lot of 6-4 sets that could have gone both ways.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos