The doctors said I was lucky: hockey defender Surender Kumar’s brush with Covid | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: When August came last year, there was some convenience in the center of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. The hockey teams were unlocked and fresh from a break with their families. The Covid-19 SOPs were in place, and the dos and don’ts were much clearer than when the virus hit in early 2020. But a week after the players gathered for the national camp, there was a dreaded development.Six hockey players yielded positive Covid-19 tests. Captain Manpreet Singh also headed this unfortunate team magazine. With the camp’s heart rate picking up, the infected players were admitted to a local hospital and the rest isolated themselves.After spending a nervous week or so in the hospital, the players were fired. The hectic phone calls from the players’ families now had longer intervals. The camp, SAI and Hockey India breathed a lot better. But it grew unusually dark again as the evening wore on.Surender Kumar, Mr. Reliable of the team on the defensive and one of six affected by the virus, experienced pain and swelling in his right arm hours after discharge from the hospital.“It was diagnosed as a blood clot in my arm, a post-Covid complication,” said Surender, who recalled his ordeal in a conversation with Timesofindia.com.There is now a lot of knowledge about Covid-related blood clotting. But when the world understood and studied the virus’s behavior, it was a new development.Doctors said Surender was “lucky.”“The doctors told me it’s happily in the arm and not in an area related to the heart. They said I was lucky, ‘nahi to kuchh bhi ho sakta tha’ (anything could have happened),” said Surender .

(Surender made his debut for India in 2011)

IT ALL BEGAN AS A ‘SURPRISE’

At the end of May last year, the SAI guidelines had started with an SOP that every federation had to follow without fail. Likewise, Hockey India planned a gradual return to the practice field. The atmosphere was one of caution mixed with hope, until the virus entered the hockey camp.

“The feeling was surprising,” said Surender of the time the players’ test results came back positive.

“Until then, we were only going to read and hear about positive cases. That too scared us, thoughts of what happens next, etc. Suddenly, when we found out about our positive outcome, it was a shock. were like ‘kaise ho gaya yeh?’ (how did it happen), ”Surender recalled speaking to TimesofIndia.com.

SAI and Hockey India’s machines responded quickly and the players received immediate medical attention.

(Surender is one of the leaders in India’s defensive wall)

‘MOM, I’M FINE’

A dreaded virus, kids away from you and then the news you didn’t want to hear: it’s a combination that every athlete’s family has been wary of since last year.

The players’ phones buzzed incessantly with messages and phone calls. The families were naturally concerned about their children in a hospital and there was no way to be close to them.

“I didn’t tell the family myself; they got to know it from the news media. But I said ‘Maa, hum bilkul theek hain’ (Mother, we’re fine), ‘Surender said.

“They called 10 times a day to check on my health. Their stress was understandable given that I had Covid and was miles away from them. It was difficult to calm the family and keep myself mentally strong.”

THE POOR DIDN’T FEEL GOOD

Players had negative Covid tests after hospital treatment, but something was off with Surender’s right arm.

The same evening [after discharge from the hospital]my right arm got pain and swelling. I informed our physiotherapist who gave me a painkiller and said let’s wait and see until the next morning. But the condition remained the same with a lot of pain. The court’s doctor advised us to rush to the hospital for assessment, ”Surender said of the series of incidents.

The hospital diagnosis – post-Covid venous thrombosis (formation of blood clots in veins) – left the Indian sports fraternity shudder.

(Surender resumed training at the end of September last year – Photo by Hockey India)

‘IT WAS SERIOUS’

Until the pain and swelling got worse the next morning, Surender wasn’t really concerned as it was a passing flaw that players have every now and then.

“I took it easy because we’re used to getting injured and then recovering. But they [hospital staff] said it was very serious, ” said Surender, who completed a decade in international hockey this year.

He made his debut in the senior team in 2011.

“The hospital staff told me about a 22-year-old girl in Germany who developed a blood clot and died after Covid. I had to be mentally strong.”

THE SECOND PHASE OF THE HOSPITALIZATION WAS MUCH Tough

This time, Surender was alone in the hospital, unlike before when he had his other Covid-positive friends with him. The loneliness made it more challenging for the 27-year-old fullback from Karnal, Haryana.

“When I was in the hospital with my other Covid positive teammates, we were able to meet. The doctor allowed that as we were all positive cases. It was easy to get through the day at the time,” he said.

“But when I was alone I had a lot of negative thoughts – if it got better, how soon would I recover, etc.”

At a time when Surender had to muster all his courage, he welcomed all the positive energy and motivation that his teammates, coaching staff and Hockey India sent him.

(Surender made a massive effort to regain full fitness)

“If it had happened while I was at home, I wouldn’t have fixed this anytime soon,” admitted Surender. “Our coaching staff and Hockey India played a big role. They called several times a day to check how I was doing and to motivate me.”

“Our trainer always said ‘don’t worry about wasting time; once you’ve recovered, there’s time to get back to the top. With a little extra effort, you’ll be back to the same level in 10-15 days.” This motivated me a lot, if there had been no one to talk to it would have been very difficult.

“It’s not that the drug alone helps you again; support and mental strength play an equally important role in recovery.”

TACKLING COVID AT MENTAL LEVEL

For people diagnosed with Covid, it is of utmost importance to stay mentally strong. It may be at this point that being an athlete really helped Surender.

He knew how to fight Covid’s next ‘move’ and foil it with a fine ‘tackle’ in defense.

“I want to add that for this disease you have to be mentally super strong, otherwise this virus can bring you down [positive test] happened, but you can’t keep thinking negative, like whether it will get better or not, whether I will be on the same level again or not.

“You have to be mentally tough,” said Surender.

Surender’s clot was finally resolved with medication and another week in the hospital. He received injections every morning and evening and continued to take medications for 3-4 months after discharge.

All the while, Surender’s determination never got weak.

“As I said, if you are mentally strong, you can fight anything. As an athlete you run into a lot of difficult times, like when you drop out of the squad or can’t play well, the pressure of expectations. Want to say that is that if you are mentally strong, you can overcome problems even if it is a terrible disease, ”he told TimesofIndia.com.

(Surender was part of the Indian squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics – Photo by Hockey India)

THE JOY OF CONTINUING THE YO-YO TEST

Surender made a comeback in light practice by the second half of September last year, but it was luck after passing the yo-yo test days later that gave his confidence a huge boost.

The joy in his voice as he narrated was easily discernible.

“After we recovered from Covid, we underwent a yo-yo test. Four of us managed to stop it, meaning the beep stopped in yo-yo; it indicates you’re fit,” Surender said. “It was a great achievement for us to be able to maintain our fitness despite Covid. This can only happen if you are mentally strong.”

THE OLYMPICS WERE NEVER OUT OF SIGHT

An injury or illness months away from a major event can seriously affect a player’s odds. But Surender never questioned his recovery and restoring full fitness for the Olympics.

When Surender got closer to being fully fit last October, the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics were still nine months away. So he had plenty of time, despite the complication after Covid

“That thought [won’t be able to play the Olympics] never occurred to me, ” said Surender, who was also part of the 2016 Olympic team in Rio.

“Nobody talked about that. Every call I received had a positive message. I asked doctors 3-4 times a day. They assured me that after about a week I would be fired and could start my recovery and then practice.” said it [blood clot] was diagnosed on time so nothing to worry about. ”

A fully fit Surender kept his spot in the Indian squad that traveled to Germany and Belgium in February-March of this year, then defeated reigning Olympic champion Argentina in Buenos Aires in a Pro League double-header.

Now he has the Olympics in sight. Surender 1 – Covid 0.