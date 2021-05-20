MOMENTS IN TIME: Relay for Life Event Raises $ 90K 20 Years Ago | Columns

May! Queen of blossoms and fulfilling flowers,

With what beautiful music will we charm the hours?

Lord Edward Thurlow

THIS WEEK IN OUR HISTORY

On May 17, 1954, the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled Brown vs. Board of Education that racial segregation in public educational institutions is unconstitutional.

On May 20, 1827, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, New York on the Spirit of St. Louis on an epic flight from New York to Paris. He completed the journey in 33 hours and 30 minutes.

On May 21, 1881, the American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton.

20 YEARS AGO (2001)

The Danville Area High School prom royalty was featured in a photo in The Danville News. The candidates for King included Greg Noll, Jason Comrey, Scott Koser, Scott Mertz, Tony Maturani and Mark Miller who was present at the state tennis tournament at the time of the photo. Candidates for Queen were Julie Kelly, Menna Bhatia, Lauren Willard, Lauren Heath, Jessica Krum, and Krista Foster.

Tony Maturani and Krista Foster were named King and Queen at Danville Area High School prom.

(In last week’s column, the No. 1 Doubles team stated that both Tyler Hennessey and Mark Miller were influenced in their love for tennis by siblings who had previously played for high school. Each of their siblings was named , but I learned since the print that I had mentioned Mark’s 3 brothers and that his sister, Cathy, also played tennis for the high school team. The information I researched didn’t include her name, so I wanted to mention her today Sis)

The 8th annual Danville Area Relay for Life raised a record $ 90,000, almost $ 35,000 more than the $ 65,312 the year before, for the 24-hour relay event with 8-15 people. Teams and individuals representing businesses, clubs, churches, organizations, schools, and cancer survivors signed up for $ 100. Proceeds from the Relay benefited the American Cancer Societys’ patient services, advocacy, prevention, and early detection programs. as well as to research.

Dave Hackenberg, honorary chairman, cut the starting ribbon before the survivors fired. Luminaries lined the track in memory of cancer victims.

Erin Harrison, Grace Gilbert and Zane Gilbert, members of Team Walkabout, offered lemonade to those in attendance. The Nanas Angels team took second place for the most creative banner.

40 YEARS AGO (1981)

Danville’s speedster Drew Pensyl won the 100- and 200-meter dash in the win against Bloomsburg, 84-66. It was the same score when Danville lost to Bloomsburg the year before. Kevin Burr finished third in the race.

Pensyl’s first-place victory in the 200-meter dash also contributed to the overall victory. According to coach Barry Seidel, Pensyl was by far the best sprinter in the league.

Matt Mutchler’s 400-meter relay victory along with field events secured the District IV Class AA title for the Danville squad, with an outstanding season 6-1 in SVL action.

Bob Bookmiller spent a day on the staff of The Danville News as part of the Danville Area High Schools Senior Control Day. Bookmiller, who worked on the high school newspaper and was interested in the literary arts, wrote a report in The Danville News of his first day as a journalist.

Riverside Elementary School students were pictured in the local newspaper wearing their special hat for Hat Day. Those depicted included Cara Slusser, first grade; Greg Daly, second grade; Carol Koppenhaver, third grade; Craig Lane, fourth grade; and Scott Riley, fifth grade.

60 YEARS AGO (1961)

The Danville Ironmen Diamondmen were pictured in The Danville News for winning the Susquehanna Valley League title.

Team members were: Dave Reedy, Bob Marks, Mike Reedy, Larry Blosky, Buzz Shobert, Dave Huber, Greg Williams, Fred Gerringer, Al Gerst, Joe Vargo, Dick Heller, George Reabuck, Mike Mader, Art Wetman, Dave Bush, Jim Mordan , Terry Lowery, Craig Hort, John Boyer, Jack Curry, Joe Koons, Dennis Heller, Harold Hurley, Dick Blosky, Ralph Burnheimer and Larry Warntz.

Dottie Kessler, who represented the Danville Manufacturing team, was named queen at the opening ceremony of the YMCA Junior League.

She was portrayed in the local newspaper, surrounded by her court: Nancy Hinkel, representative of the Moose team; Linda Wallace representing the Washies; Kay Bausch representing the Elks; Jane Smith represents the Jets and Jill Smith represents the FMEU.

75 YEARS AGO (1946)

Richard Mensch became the table tennis champion of the Danville YMCA tournament after fighting his way through the semifinals to meet Don Whitko in the final.

The table tennis phase of the program started with consolations: Bennie Wagner defeated Walter Phillips, Ray Santucci defeated Darian Snyder. Wagner became consolation champion with a 3-0 victory over Santucci.

The doubles show was between Don Whitko and Donald Phillips against Benny Wagner and Darian Snyder. In the first match of the semi-final, Dick Mensch defeated Bernie Woods and in the second match, Don Whitko defeated Don Deitrick.

Mensch and Whitko went on to the final, Mensch was the winner, two matches against one.

The entertainment for the evening, interspersed between tennis events, was God Bless America sung by Randall Bartgers, Jr., Stanly Shultz, youth soloist, sang The Girl across the Aisle. The music program was supplemented with selections from a trio of girls by Joanne Bennett, Jean Forney and Margaret Maus. WA McCloughan was the master of ceremonies, Edward Kimble served as the umpire, and Roger Bailey kept the score.

An old-fashioned garden was the setting for the annual Junior-Senior ball at Masonic Temple. Music was provided by David Blights Orchestra of Wilkes-Barre.

The youth class decoration committee transformed the ballroom into a beautiful dreamland. The blue and white senior colors were effectively performed by the committee. The hall became a beautiful courtyard. Blue streamers bent overhead to form a sky with hundreds of glittering stars hanging from the ceiling,

An illuminated moon hung at the back of the dance floor and a wishing well was placed directly under the moon where students could express their wishes for their future.

A large bunch of balloons hung in the center of the room. The dance floor looked like a Blue Sky, an Evening in Paris and a Wonderland.

At 11 p.m., the judges announced Yvonne Markey as Miss 46, presented by youth class president Joe Blackburn.

Miss 47, Dawn Leighow, was presented by Upper Class President Eugene Rothermel.

William T. Deeter, of Riverside, gave each girl a bouquet of lilies grown in his private greenhouse.

I found that the isolation I’ve been keeping myself under for the past year and a half had some benefits. I have become so much more aware of the same spring beauty that has always surrounded me.

When I wake up and look out the window and look at the trees blowing lightly in the wind or hearing raindrops softly falling, I am fixated enjoying the moment; or during my daily drive through this amazing city, I notice the different shades of green on the bushes and trees along the way and get excited when new spring flowers appear, thinking they are more beautiful than ever before.

My rhododendron has thousands of buds ready to burst, I can’t wait so I can take pictures of it. It is breathtaking to cross the beautiful Susquehanna, passing Zamboni Garden, full of beautiful colors.

The clouds, on the way back across the river, peeked spectacularly over the great mountain range that surrounds us. I actually spend many minutes watching the birds at my feeding troughs. I also have a nice treat, a bird’s nest by the window above my front door.

Early in the morning I hear the sound of an owl through an open window and sit and listen. I even enjoy the sound of a lawn mower cutting grass.

These pastimes of mine remind me of the beauty this area really has to offer.

Sis Hause is a historian in Danville. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.