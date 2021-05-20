2021 Lions Could Surprise Like 1996 Jaguars





In the early part of Mark Brunell’s playing career, expectations for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the mid-1990s were extraordinarily low. Coming from an expansion season where the Jags won just four games with the first starting QB, no one predicted an AFC Championship run in 1996. As he begins his professional coaching career in Detroit as a quarterbacks coach, Brunell said the 2021 Lions remind him of that Jaguars team. “Very few people have given us the opportunity to do anything,” Brunell said on Wednesday. via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “In 1996, expectations were very low and so we only heard, maybe .500. Maybe win five or six games. Much inexperience, much lack of talent and this and that. We actually started that season and the first eleven games. we were 4-7 and then we turned it around. So what I’m saying is we were a team that didn’t give people much of a chance to do anything. It sounds a bit familiar, doesn’t it? “ The lions are in the middle of a renovation that could take several years. Owner Sheila Ford Hamp who handed out six-year contracts to GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell underlined the belief that this is not a quick rebuild. Detroit will likely be closer to the 2022 No. 1 overall pick than January’s playoff hunt. A former fifth-round roster who became a 19-year NFL veteran – including 10 as a starter – Brunell is not concerned about public perception or expectations. “My point is that it can happen and we think it’s going to happen, and there’s something about being on a soccer team that everyone outside the building tells you you can’t,” Brunell said. ‘And the message in the building is,’ Forget what you hear or what people say. You have to believe you can. And this will certainly be a group that will come to believe that early on and no matter what is said out there, we can do good things outside of the Detroit Lions. “ The Lions added a plethora of former NFL players to their coaching staff to deliver substantive messages like the one Brunell preaches. You can bet Jared Goff will hear similar wisdom from his new QB coach on a daily basis. Whether it works or not is the Lions’ current experiment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos