Qayyum to retire from cricket





Left arm spinner Imran Qayyum has made the tough decision to withdraw from all forms of cricket due to a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old joined Kent in 2014 and has played for Kent 82 times in all formats in his seven-year professional career. He made his first-class debut for Kent against Northamptonshire in May 2016. A specialist in white-ball bowling, particularly in T20 cricket, Qayyum has won 43 wickets in the shortest form of the county match for Kent with an average of 28.12. His best scores of 21-5 came against Somerset at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence at Kent Spitfire’s first home game of the Vitality Blast 2019, in front of a packed house and Sky Sports cameras. He also competed 4/45 against a highly touring Pakistan one-day team at The County Ground, Beckenham in April 2019. When he retired from the game, Qayyum said: It is disappointing that my career has come to an end, but I can look back with pride on the contributions I have made as a Kent player. I loved every minute of playing for Kent and I will always be a Spitfire. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, support staff and most importantly Kents members and supporters for all their support during my time as a professional cricket player and I have nothing but good memories. I am very grateful for the chance that Kent Cricket has given me to live my childhood dream. I wish everyone at the Club the best of luck. Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: I want to thank Immy for all the contributions he has made in a Kent shirt over the past seven seasons. He has become a mainstay in our T20 squad over the past few seasons and it is a real shame that his career has come to a standstill in this way. We wish Imran all the best for the future and he will always be welcome at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos