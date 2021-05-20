Head football coach Lance Leipold talks to media members on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Anderson Family Football Complex.

by Nick Krug

While new Kansas soccer coach Lance Leipold had a semblance of control over his fate during the recent search for coaching that brought him to Lawrence, there were some awkward days for two staffers waiting for the outcome.

In Buffalo, New York, where Leipold spent the past six years working closely with some of his closest friends, their regular contact became silent.

He got the job and announced it on a Friday morning and he let me hang there all weekend until Sunday night (when he asked me), “Are you with us,” KU’s new defense coordinator Brian Borland said Tuesday.

Borland’s immediate response: Yes, I am.

So it’s been kind of a whirlwind, he added. But it is quite exciting.

Borland, KU’s new attack coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and others had discussed the topic often enough in the past, when Leipold’s name popped up on other job searches, to make sure if KU Leipold was their husband considered, they would go with him.

Yet these were their livelihoods at stake, jobs they did for a man they liked and believed in and felt comfortable with. Until they were sure they were part of his future plans, there were some restless nights.

You never know, right, Kotelnicki said this week. You don’t know the provisions and all that sort of thing. But I believed in our relationship (and thought) we had the chance to go together.

In Lawrence, where the former KU coach Les Miles staff was in the middle of spring football, the uncertainty was even greater.

None of them knew Leipold. They hardly knew the new Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff, by the way. And that’s why the possibility that KU and his new soccer coach, whoever it became, would wipe the slate clean and start all over again was not hard to imagine and not at all reassuring.

Having a job every day helped them get through it.

That was the most important thing, coach Chevis Jackson said on Tuesday. Show up and work. That’s where I was. Just get to work. It was just another Tuesday in Lawrence.

Defense line coach Kwahn Drake reverted to his grandmother’s wise words to help him navigate the uncertain times.

She always said, if you are going to pray, there is no point in worrying. If you’re going to worry, there’s no point in praying, Drake recalled. So the approach most of us took was to do our (work).

While they all had something to lean on to wait and see, none of it was easy for guys from either staff. In the end, Leipold took five Buffalo assistants to become full-time assistants in Kansas and asked five full-time assistants from KU’s previous staff to join him.

Others from both Buffalo and KU also joined Leipolds’s new staff, but in other positions off the field.

While the merging of the two groups seems to be going well so far, the fact that Leipold brought his coordinators with him helped a lot in the transition, it was Leipold’s approach that gave it the best chance of success.

Instead of telling KU holdings Jackson, Drake, Emmett Jones, Jacob Schoonover and Jonathan Wallace that they were being held, he simply said, I assume you.

He said those words, Drake recalled. That was important to me, and I was excited to hear it from him. That was the first time I heard it like that.

Wallace added: For the coach to put it in that sense, that means he wants us. He wants us here. And I think you need that.

The new coaching staff was just a team. No my boys versus the remains. Not new versus old. No thoughts of, well, he had to keep some.

Only U.S. We. A group known as Lance Leipolds coaching staff.

When asked what he was looking for when he interviewed the previous staffers about hanging out, Leipold said one thing was especially important.

Their wish that they wanted to be here and be a part of this was No. 1, Leipold said Tuesday.

For those he kept, he proved it to be the easiest part of the whole process.

Wallace said his approach was about being open and honest. He stressed that he wanted to stay close so that the players he coached could benefit from some real consistency for a change.

Drake made sure to express the passion and enthusiasm he had developed for Kansas football, the players and the programs’ potential during his first two years in the city.

When you get somewhere, you not only invest yourself, but also your heart, your emotions, your family. I bought a house here, said Drake. Sometimes when guys are detained it’s kind of yours there in the corner. When it comes to Coach Leipold, it’s always this what we’re going to do, and that’s how we’re going to move it forward.

In fact, the formation of a new staff provided Leipolds’s new team the first real learning opportunity.

For the Buffalo gang, it was all about showing how to deal with new challenges. They seem to meet them head-on and with great enthusiasm.

For the coaches who have already been here, it’s all about showing the players how to deal with setbacks. None of them knew if they would be there this summer when Leipold was hired. But they continued to coach and teach, perfect and preach.

There is uncertainty, Wallace said. Does it make you feel uncomfortable? Certainly. But at the end of the day, you first have to understand what’s important, and that’s these young men. Thats my job. To make sure they get the teachings they need. So how can I be an example to them?