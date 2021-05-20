Covington Street Hockey illustrates what the Authenti-CITY Award is all about: fun, quirky and cool





Fourth in run of five On the occasion of National Economic Development Week, the City of Covington is presenting the first annual “Authenti-CITY Awards” to recognize five places, events, people and organizations that make The COV an authentically cool city in the Tri-State. City staff will be presenting five winners with the prize, a certificate, balloons and goat biscuits every day this week. Today’s winner is Covington Street Hockey (CSHL). The CSHL started in 2018 with a humble goal: to get together to play every week. But in three short years (including a year stolen by the pandemic), it has turned into something much bigger than we ever imagined, says Executive Director Tim Acri. Of course they play street hockey a few times a week (more on that later). But the CSHL is now a full-fledged organization – with a capital O that teaches hockey to neighborhood kids and organizes toy rides and trash cleanups to improve the community. It has officers, a board, a cool website, sponsors, some 120 skaters in six teams and online merchandise (meaning the logos are slowly becoming a common sight in The Cov. In short, the CSHL has quickly become a new thread. in Covington’s social media. But why specifically gave them one of these coveted awards? First off, the CSHL is cool, fun, and quirky, and the action is fast-paced and competitive. Come and watch their monthly tournaments, or the pick-up game every Thursday night and Saturday morning. The names of the six teams (Licking River Rats, Devou Devils, Roebling Trolls, MainStrasse Misfits, Shields, Goebel Goats) are all a tribute to elements of Covington. Second, time and time again, the organization has become a capable and willing partner with the community and the city. They play at Barb Cook Park on Ashland Avenue, where Covington Parks & Rec has recently undertaken massive rehabilitation and has agreed to let the league build a permanent home with its own funds. (Previously, CSHL played at Kenny Shields Park in MainStrasse Village.) Trivia: The new rinks came from the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio, which was damaged by a tornado and then demolished. The park is located across from Madison Pike from the Latonia Terrace housing complex, and CSHL holds a youth competition with neighborhood kids on Saturday mornings. And three, CSHL personifies the values ​​of the COVs. On the website, the founders say their goal was to create an organization where everyone feels welcome, regardless of race, color, religion or skills. The website then develops: Mission: Community involvement through hockey and contributing to the improvement of local public spaces. Vision: Positive community development with an emphasis on inclusivity, symbiotic growth and fun. Values: Inclusivity. Community. Participation. Quality. Fun. Yes, Authenti-CITY indeed. Tomorrow’s picture: winner # 5







