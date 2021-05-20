Addington School in Woodley is getting a new entrance to reduce traffic

A NEW entrance has been created at Addington School in Woodley to help students and parents access the site more easily.

School buses and parents can now enter and exit the site directly on Woodlands Avenue.

Work carried out this spring, overseen by the Wokingham Borough Council operational real estate team, created the entrance to help ease congestion for the school and its community, which now has its own dedicated entrance.

The former main entrance for cars was via Leisure Road, at Woodlands Avenue.

The council said this entrance is often busy as it provides access to Bulmershe School, Bulmershe Leisure Center, Goals Reading’s Five-A-Side Center and the Kingfisher Table Tennis Club.

The road was recently repaved in 2020 as part of improvements to the area, including the extension of the secondary school in 2013 and the reopening of the recreation center after remodeling and reopening in 2020.

During peak periods the access road can become congested.

This is especially the case around the collection and delivery times at the schools.

Work at Addington also includes new secure pedestrian and vehicle gates and a new permeable surface for part of the Addington car park to improve drainage during heavy rainfall.

The parking garage has also been realigned to increase the number of parking spaces and improve functionality.

Sara Attra, head teacher at Addington School, said: “We are delighted to now have a newly configured parking lot and a new entrance on Woodlands Avenue, finally completing our expansion.

“Both will significantly reduce the congestion that currently occurs at the start and end of the school day when three large facilities share the same entrances and exits.

“We are very much looking forward to more safety in our parking lot for students and parents, and to a better flow of school transport.”

Alderman Graham Howe, Deputy Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “Addington School provides excellent education to hundreds of young people in our ward.

“This follows a recent expansion with the new sixth class center, allowing even more young people in our neighborhood to access it.

“Now their journeys in and out of the school will be easier, as will congestion for those who have access to Bulmershe secondary school and recreation center at peak times.”

The work follows the opening of a sixth-class £ 4.4 million center on the school grounds in September, which created places for an additional 50 young people with special educational needs and / or disabilities to attend school.

Work was also underway on an extension to the car park to accommodate the additional staff and it will connect to the new entrance on Woodlands Avenue.

The access road at Bulmershe was subject to other measures to improve the security of the area.

This includes a new turning circle for buses that can be used when returning and collecting Bulmershe and pedestrian crossings to make it easier to enter buildings for those traveling on foot. A school-controlled safety barrier was also added several years ago to control the flow of traffic at busy times.

Improved pedestrian and cycle links between Woodlands Avenue and Bulmershe School include a new and widened pedestrian route adjacent to the new leisure facility, a new cycle route through the new leisure facility and improved pedestrian access between the new leisure facility and both Addington and Bulmershe schools.