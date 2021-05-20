Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri offered hearing, possibly suspended for illegal assault on Justin Faulk





The NHL Department of Player Safety has offered Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri a face-to-face hearing for his illegal check to St. Louis Blues defender Justin Faulk. By offering a hearing, the Department of Player Safety has the option of suspending Kadri for more than five games. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘in-person’ hearings were held through Zoom, but the player has the option to opt out and do so over the phone. The game took place in the third period of Wednesday’s Game 2, a 6-3 win in Colorado that gave the Avs 2-0 in the first round series. After Faulk took a shot, Kadri hit the defender by going ahead with his shoulder – and seemed to hit him squarely in the head. The referees assessed the game and set a five-minute major and match penalty for an illegal check to the head. Faulk did not return to the game and his teammates were furious about the game. “That’s a very dangerous hit. It must be a suspension,” said Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly. “He’s a repeat offender. It is completely inappropriate. That’s awful to see. ‘ The Department of Player Safety does not consider a player’s history until it determines whether the game deserves a suspension. Kadri has a long list of violations; he has been banned from the NHL five times since 2013 – including twice in the playoffs with the Maple Leafs. The Department of Player Safety considers the status of repeat offenders in its discipline. Here is Nazem Kadri’s history of fines / suspensions pic.twitter.com/klhzE35S7Z Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 14, 2019 In Kadri’s most recent suspension, he sat out the last five games of the Maple Leafs’ first round of 2019 after a high cross-check over Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. Toronto traded Kadri to Colorado that following off-season. Under the collective bargaining agreement, players are considered repeat offenders “for 18 months after his most recent incident that resulted in a suspension”. But the 18-month clause only refers to repeat offender status when taking into account how much money the player is losing. All history can be relevant and taken into account when determining suspension length. “The man cannot control himself,” said blues center Brayden Schenn. “He’s a repeat offender in the playoffs. Bad blows, big blows – he had a man in a vulnerable position and he chose nothing but the head.” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.







