What will college football look like in 2021?





At Virginia Tech, senior associate athletic director Brad Wurthman is so excited about the possibility of football fans returning to Lane Stadium this fall, jokingly saying he’ll pay to put a roof on it ‘just so we can blow the damn thing off on 3 sept. “ At the USC, athletic director Mike Bohn said he heard weekly from the school’s fanfare last fall, begging to be able to return to games or practice or broadcast – whatever – to help the Trojans. Bohn said he hopes state and local restrictions will soon disappear so that everyone can return to the Colosseum this fall, including, of course, the school’s iconic noble steed, Traveler. And at Auburn, starting left guard Tashawn Manning clings to the possibility of walking out of the team bus at the corner of Donahue Drive and Samford Avenue and being greeted by a “sea of ​​fans” waiting for the Tiger Walk. again. “That’s one of my favorite traditions that Auburn has,” he said. “When you come down the street, you see all the fans cheering you on, and everyone is behind you. It’s just a good boost to enter the game.” 2 Related After a 2020 season where COVID-19 wreaked havoc on college football, everyone could use a bit of a “boost” this fall. With exactly 100 days remaining until the first fall games of college football kick off on August 28, college footballers, coaches and athletic administrators are anticipating a Saturday season similar to the normal course of 2019. All 10 FBS conferences and their medical advisory groups are re-evaluating the protocols they established last summer – routine tests, mask mandates, quarantines, and contact tracking – a host of COVID-19 rules that can now be reconsidered or, in some cases, withdrawn entirely. vaccination coverage. ESPN spoke to more than a dozen stakeholders, from commissioners and sports directors to coaches, players and medical advisers on the state of play in 2021. While testing will continue in some capacity, the focus has shifted to vaccinating teams and educating them about the method. Other priorities include planning crowds with full capacity and ushering in traditions – all while adhering to the guidelines of national and local regulations.

