Minnesota rookie Kirill Kaprizovs isn’t struggling with a concern for the Wild

Every year we hear the same things about playoff hockey.

There is less space out there.

The referees hid their whistles.

It’s just different.

Some of this may be anecdotal, but there’s no question as to how a player who hasn’t experienced it before will adapt. Do they even have to adapt? After the first two games of his first NHL playoff series, Minnesota Wilds-rated rookie Kirill Kaprizov was absent from the scoresheet.

With the first two games of the series taking place in Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights have taken advantage of the benefits of getting the matchups they want. Kaprizov and his two linemates, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman, were kept at bay by the Golden Knights topline of Mark Stone, Thomas Nosek and Chandler Stephenson. While Kirill had six goals and two assists in eight games against Vegas during the regular season, he struggled under the pressure of the matchup.

Speaking of Kaprizovs playing the first two games, head coach Dean Evason said, they pay special attention to him, the one who is up against him. Clearly, the people around him are getting opportunities. We were happy with the changes that were made. Obviously, we need to bury some.

He got five shots, which isn’t eye-popping but is in line with his regular season average of 2.85 shots per game. But Kaprizov’s strength lies not in his scoring ability, although quite good, but in his ability to divide.

Evason is right about his success; Kaprizov’s line has the team’s second most dangerous odds, behind Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, they are also well above water on 5v5 with a 68 xGF% and are the only Wild line with a positive CF% at 55%.

He will take some time to adjust to this new hockey style, but with the third game of the series taking place at home, that adjustment could come soon. The Wild was sensational at the Xcel Energy Center this year, and much of it was powered by Kaprizov’s play. He has scored 16 goals and 12 assists in their 28 home games.

As for his play on the defensive side, Evason is impressed and not too concerned about getting Kaprizov away from his (defenders) matchup.

The way he plays the game and how he plays the game in all three zones is really good, said the Wilds head coach. He just has to stay on track as we do and believe [that] well all breakthrough.

We have our game plan, which we won’t do as far as we want to get married [to see]. Different players, different lines and different pairs to play against the opponent, and playing against Vegas is no different. We’ve played them 8 times. We know what they are trying to do. We know what we would try to do. I’m sure they have a book about us too. It’s nice to have that last change, no doubt about that, and try to get our matchups.

The Golden Knights are the favorite in this series simply because they are the higher seed. Splitting the first two games on the road should be considered a positive for the Wild. Both games were close, unbelievably close. Losing last night’s match 3-1 shouldn’t change the team’s process as they controlled the game much of the time.

Despite that loss, Evason doesn’t sound like he expects changes to be made to their approach.

We were disappointed that we didn’t get the results last night, Evason said, but the way we played the game and how we played in all three zones, especially offensive, [was good]. The opportunities that we have created or created for ourselves, we just have to keep doing that and have the belief that things are going well. We have been doing that all year and we do not expect our group to change now.