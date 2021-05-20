Excuse My Table Tennis: Everything You Need To Know Leading Up To The Current Stool Streams LI, Live At 2pm ET





Welcome to Pardon My Take Rivalry Week at Stool Streams Stadium. Our 51st broadcast today should be fun as we have three table tennis matches with familiar faces across the board. Luckily, in last week’s Cornhole broadcast, we successfully let someone go 6-out-6 on the Play Barstool app and made $ 2,000. That means the progressive jackpot will reset to $ 500 today, and the money could be yours by the time our broadcast is complete. Let’s break down each match below and give you the best chance of winning some cash. Don’t forget to make your choiceto enter the progressive jackpot sweepstakes. $ 500 is yours if you can successfully go 6-for-6 in the Play Barstool app.

Match 1 – Hubbs vs. PFT commentator History: Hubbs 1-10, PFT 8-4 Storylines: Our first game today is a battle between players with similar playstyles. Hubbs is known for its backhand, while PFT has the best service in the office (when on). Hubbs takes his first win of his career after a difficult start of 0-10, but he is much better than his record indicates. PFT knows that and will not take this competition lightly. Quotes to Remember: “It’s been a while since I played, but I can definitely go to sleep with a loss I’m not thinking about.” – Hubbs “You can tell he’s fighting demons, if he can overcome voices in his head, he’s got a chance.” – PFT Question 1 – Winner series Question 2 – Total Points (Game 1) Match 2 – PFT Commentator vs Hank History: PFT 8-4, Hank 12-8 Storylines: The longest lasting rivalry in Stool Streams history adds another chapter today, as PFT and Hank hit it up in our mid-game. The last time the two played, it was actually PFT that impressed many and Hank won in early April. Is Hank getting revenge for that on the table today? It will certainly be an exciting battle. Quotes to Remember: “I just hope Hank can escape this match with at least an ounce of dignity.” – PFT “I don’t even remember the last game, he left me quickly. I’m ready to go and locked up.” -Strict Question 3 – Winner series Question 4 – Victory Margin (Game 2) Match 3 – Jake Marsh vs Hank History: Jake 12-2, Hank 12-8 Storylines: There really isn’t much history between Hank and me. Nothing to see here, nothing at all. Jokes aside, there’s no question that he wants revenge after the statement I made two weeks ago. I expect him to come out firing and I have to be ready for all strategies. He is a very tough opponent to play and I look forward to the challenge. There is no doubt that he has closed the gap in terms of skill level, and it is never easy against him. It will be a match that you must have seen to close our broadcast. Quotes to Remember: “Hank is a very, very good table tennis player. I’ll have to be locked up and play smart to secure victory against him.” – Jake “Beat Jake Marsh.” – Hank, he describes the only thing he thinks about during the game Question 5 – Winner series Question 6 – Total points (entire match) The first service is at 2 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to make your choice and we’ll see you then. If you need to burn some time before we take to the air, here are some other matches from past broadcasts.

