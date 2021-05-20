Motivated experienced players lead San Francisco Giants Resurgence

San Francisco Giants’ catcher Buster Posey looks at the dugout for a sign during a baseball game … [+] against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)

Simply put, the San Francisco Giants wouldn’t be nearly as good as they’ve performed in the National League West thus far.

At the time of writing, the Giants compete with the San Diego Padres for first place in the division.

During the off-season, most MLB observers, including this writer, had awarded the National League West crown to the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

To date, the Giants have proven these predictions to be false.

According to FanGraphs, the Giants have an estimated 2021 payroll of $ 152 million. That’s an increase of $ 11 million from the estimated 2020 payroll if an entire season had been played.

Seven current Giants players are in the final year of their contracts. If they are not signed in extra time, pitcher Kevin Gausman, first baseman Brandon Belt, shortstop Brandon Crawford, pitchers Anthony DeSclafani, Aaron Sanchez and Alex Wood and infielder Donovan Solano are all allowed to leave as free agents.

Those players represent more than $ 64 million in payroll.

Pitcher Johnny Cueto and catcher Buster Posey will not be free agents until after the 2022 season. The team has options on both club.

With an aging club, many analysts believed the Giants might struggle to score points. It was a common theme that the pitching staff did not have enough depth or quality to keep the team competitive from match to match.

The season is well into its second month, however, and under the leadership of their seasoned players, the Giants have shown their ability not only to compete, but to win. The veterans seem extremely motivated to return to a World Series. They last won the MLB crown in 2014.

Buster Posey:

Catcher / first baseman Buster Posey withdrew from the shortened 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Posey, a 2008 first-round Giants draft pick from Florida State University, has long been seen as an excellent hitter. However, his offensive production ended a bit in the 2019 season.

Posey, a six-time All Star, won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2012. He has six Silver Slugger Awards on his resume.

Posey, who plays in his 12th Major League-season, all with the Giants, shows new strength and excellent offensive production in his 34-year season.

Posey hits a robust .374 with a .451 on base percentage and .657 slugging average in 113 at bats. He has four doubles and eight home runs among his 37 hits. Posey has hit out 18 times and ran to the plate 13 times. He has done 15 runs.

When things go well, Posey can hit the ball to the right / midfield opening with the best hitters in the game.

So far, Posey has been a mainstay behind the record. He hasn’t been deployed at first base yet, but that could happen as the season progresses and the warm weather intensifies.

Brandon Crawford:

A left-handed short stop, Brandon Crawford rarely takes credit for his whimsy and far better than an average defender in the league. In fact, he is elite. His range, soft hands, strong arm and ability to make both difficult and routine games were highlights of Crawford’s defense in his 11-year big league career, all with the Giants.

Sometimes Crawford gets lost in the hustle and bustle surrounding Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, and other household shortstop names. He may not have their offensive firepower, but he can play top quality defense. Game in and game out.

Crawford, 34, has been a National League All Star twice, most recently in 2018. He has won three golden gloves. So far this year he has only made one mistake in 120 chances.

Not known as a power hitter, Crawford hit 21 home runs in 2015, the highest total in his career. So far he has already hit ten top riders in the team this season. He has driven 23 runs and hit only 29 times in 128 at bats

Brandon belt:

Brandon Belt was drafted by both the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves before eventually signing with the Giants. They selected him in the 5th round of the MLB First Year Player Draft at the University of Texas at Austin in 2009.

Belt has played his entire career with the Giants and is now in his 11th Major League-season.

Insult from seat belts has been inconsistent at times, but its power has always been welcome. So far this year, Belt has hit eight homers and driven in 21 runs.

Belt, an All Star in 2016, played both in the outfield and at first base for San Francisco. This year, his role was mainly that of the team’s first baseman.

This season, Belt hasn’t made as consistent contact as Crawford or Posey, but he hits the ball hard and can run into the line-up from his clearing spot.

Evan Longoria:

Third baseman Evan Longoria started his career as a power hitting third baseman for the American League Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, the Rays traded him to San Francisco in a multiplayer deal that sent four players to the Rays. Infielder Christian Arroyo and outfielder Denard Span were the most prominent among the Rays acquisitions.

Longoria has been an All Star three times. He has won a Silver Slugger Award and has three golden gloves in his trophy case.

Like other veterans of the Giants attack, the right-handed Longoria shows a renewed life on the plate.

Now, at the age of 35, Longoria has hit four home runs and drove 14 runs in his 138 at bats. However, he has had keystrokes and walked 18 times to keep the line moving in the stroke order.

While Longorias 2021 stats don’t jump off the page, he offers stability and leadership to a team that will slowly transition to younger players under team control over the next few years.

Johnny Cueto:

Right-handed starter Johnny Cueto is pitching in his 35-year season.

Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic, Cueto is now in his 14th Major League-season.

The Reds traded Cueto to the Kansas City Royals in July 2015. He became a free agent in November of that year, then signed with the Giants.

With the exception of a limited number of appearances, injuries have kept Cueto off the mound since he made 25 starts for the Giants in 2017. In his career, Cueto missed time with a lat tension, shoulder complaints, blisters on his throwing fingers and especially a right hand. elbow problem requiring surgery for Tommy John in 2018.

Now healthy, Cueto appears to have returned to the quality starter he showed off prior to his elbow surgery.

Cueto has been an All Star twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Cueto has started five games so far this year for the Giants, threw 27.1 innings and had a 2-1 record with a 3.62 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Cueto averages 7.2 hitters per nine innings while walking 1.6 hitters per nine.

Not known as a strikeout pitcher, Cueto throws his fastball 44% of the time at an average speed of 92.5 miles per hour. It mixes a slider, a cutter and a changeup in equal parts to keep the hitters unbalanced.

A smart pitcher, Cuetos secondary pitches have changed the batter’s eye level and returned him to the form that made him a winner in his long career.

Jake McGee:

No reflection of the San Francisco Giants’ veteran contributions so far this season would be complete without left-handed relief pitcher Jake McGee.

McGee, 34, is in his 12th big league-season. He has pitched for Tampa Bay, Colorado, the Los Angels Dodgers, and now for the San Francisco Giants.

McGee signed with the Giants in 2021 as a free agent, signing a two-year deal worth $ 5 million. There is a club option for $ 4.5 million for 2023.

McGee shares the teams closer role with right-handed Tyler Rogers and has already saved 11 games for the Giants. He has appeared in 20 games, pitching to a 4.82 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 18.2 innings.

McGee is actually a fastball pitcher, using that pitch 90% of the time at an average speed of 94.9 miles per hour. He can finish a batter with a quality slider and the occasional curve.

The combination of McGee and Rogers at the rear of the Giants bullpen has been efficient and effective. In addition to those 11 McGee saves, Rogers has also saved five games.

Resume:

Without a doubt, the San Francisco Giants’ resurgence in the National League West is a good baseball story.

Experienced players have so far paved the way for a solid winning stance and elevated position in the leaderboard.

Clearly, experienced players have been at the forefront of the solid brand of baseball played in San Francisco. Those players, in addition to contributions from teammates Mike Yastrzemski, Darin Ruf, Alex Dickerson, Austin Slater Anthony Desclafani, Wilmer Flores and others, have given Giants fans plenty to cheer on. It is a real team effort. The parts are synchronized.

In addition to veteran starter Johnny Cueto, starting pitchers Alex Wood, Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani and upcoming leftist Logan Webb (currently suffering from a shoulder injury) performed extremely well to keep their team in games.

The challenge for the San Francisco Giants is to hold their game level to fend off high-profile clubs such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

For now, however, Giants fans can enjoy the performance of veteran players who have demonstrated the kind of skills and leadership that have sustained their careers at the highest levels of professional baseball.