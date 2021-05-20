‘Our thoughts are with you and your family’: Cricket Brotherhood mourns the death of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father





The Indian cricket fraternity led by former test opener Wasim Jaffer and star hitman Suresh Raina mourned the demise of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh passed away in Meerut on Thursday. He was a retired Under Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar’s father fought a battle with liver cancer. The SRH pacer father’s disease was first discovered in September last year. “I’m so sorry to hear about your dad @BhuviOfficial. May his soul rest in peace, Thoughts and prayers with you and family. Please take care and stay strong,” Jaffer tweeted. I’m so sorry to hear about your father @BuienRadarNL. May his soul rest in peace Thoughts and prayers with you and family. Be careful and stay strong. – Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) May 20, 2021 Former Indian cricketer Raina sent out a message of condolence for Bhuvneshwar’s father. “I’m so sorry to hear about your dad @BhuviOfficial! May his soul rest in peace. Sincere condolences to you and your family .. To Shanti,” Raina tweeted. I’m so sorry to hear from your father @BuienRadarNL ! May his soul rest in peace. Sincere condolences to you and your family .. Om Shanti – Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 20, 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Bhuvneshwar’s IPL team, also condemned the death of the gangster’s father. “Our condolences to @BhuviOfficial and his family on his father’s passing. Stay strong, Bhuvi,” SRH tweeted. “Our thoughts are with you and your family,” tweeted the Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar’s father’s condition deteriorated 14 days ago and he was admitted to a private facility in Meerut and was fired on Tuesday. But he took his last breath on Thursday and succumbed two days later. Last week, Piyush Chawla’s father, Pramod Kumar Chawla, the spinner of India and Mumbai Indians, died due to COVID-19 complications. The past few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals also lost his father to COVID-19 earlier this month. This story was published from a wire desk feed with no changes to the text.







