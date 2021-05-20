Football Announces Two Grad Transfers







Anthony Garro American football

May 20, 2021 Athletic communication RB Alec Sinkfield and TE Trae Barry will join the 2021 team

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Head soccer coach of Boston College Jeff Hafley announced the addition of graduate transfers on Thursday Bring Barry and Alec Sinkfield to the football program. Both student athletes are eligible to compete for the Eagles this season. “We are delighted to add two experienced talented talents in Alec and Trae,” said Hafley. “Both guys fit the character and culture of our program and will be a great addition to our attack. I can’t wait to see them on the field with our team for summer practice.” A tight ending, Barry earned the honors of the Associated Press FCS All-America second team at Jacksonville State this season. He finished the year with 33 receptions for 534 yards and a touchdown. Barry’s junior season ended after just five games in 2019 due to an end-of-season injury. He caught 25 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown prior to injury. In 2018, he started six games and played in 12 games on his way to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honor for fouls and was named to the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team. He caught 10 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns on the season. A Freshman All-America in 2017, he appeared in 11 games as a true freshman and was named to the second team of the All-Ohio Valley Conference after he finished with 10 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Sinkfield played for West Virginia three seasons ago. In 2020, the Florida native appeared in 10 games, rushing for 327 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 roster, Sinkfield played in 12 games and started one in 2019. His best game as a mountaineer came last season against Eastern Kentucky, when he rushed for a career-high 123 yards and two touchdowns. Boston College returns 20 starters this season, including nine in offense. The Eagles open the year Saturday, September 4 vs. Colgate in Alumni Stadium. Season tickets are now available for purchase through BCEagles.com.







