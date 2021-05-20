Portsmouth High School boys tennis remains undefeated with NHIAA Division II victory over St. Thomas Aquinas

PORTSMOUTH From the spring sports canceled last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to practice while we weren’t quite sure if there would be a season at all this year, the Portsmouth High School boys tennis team is now one match of having an undefeated regular season.

First, the season was in danger, Portsmouth head coach Anthony Sillitta said after Wednesday’s Division II game against St. Thomas Aquinas. After losing last season, you knew that road was possible. Then you go into the season thinking about when we get hit with COVID, or when we have a team to retire, or if we have to miss a game, or something happens. And here we are, to a Senior Night, and we’ve come this far? That’s great, it feels really good.

Despite all the uncertainty, the 2019 defending Division II champions could remain locked up.

On Wednesday at South Mill Playgrounds, the Clippers defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 9-0 and improved their record to 11-0 in the season. Portsmouth will close the regular season at Oyster River on Friday.

We had no goal of remaining unbeaten, said the boys’ tennis coach Sillitta of Portsmouth High School. We had a goal to play our best tennis every day and get better every day; so we focused on that. Now that we get here, and we have another regular season game on Friday, we want to go out and play our best tennis on Friday and drop the chips where they fall.

Portsmouth seniors Ryan Porter (No. 1, 8-1), Addison Bloom (No. 2, 8-2), Eliot Danley (No. 3, 8-2) and Devon Starr (No. 5, 8-1) all won their respective singles matches.

I say the most important factor (for the unbeaten season) is simply the number of dedicated seniors we have on the team, ”said Porter. We also have a lot of people to cheer up the younger kids. It’s great to see everyone on this team who wants it so bad this year, so that’s great.

Starr and senior Callum Stocker won their doubles game 8-2. Stocker has enjoyed playing home games for his family and friends this season.

“It’s easier to play on your home field,” he said. “It’s nice when you have family and friends around. I felt pretty strong about my ministry (today). I won all the games I served. I had a little bit of trouble with my returns, but I made up for that with serving .

Starr thought serving was key to his win with Stocker.

We won most of the points we served, which gave us a huge advantage in the game, “said Starr.” It was a lot of fun playing again, even with the masks and all the protocols and stuff.

Portsmouth’s Aidan Shilman (No. 4, 8-0) and Raphael Hay Tene (No. 6, 8-1) also won in singles.

Hay Tene and Ian Pound won their doubles (8-2), and senior Aidan ONeil and Henry Anderson won their doubles 8-3.

It was a good game, today was a good one, Sillitta said. We brought a lot of guys, because we were seniors, we played with every player, every senior that was there. The guys from the singles came through and immediately won the match, which gave us the opportunity to put in some other guys. Those guys had the chance and made it happen. I couldn’t be happier with ten on how they played today.