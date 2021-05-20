Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 20

On Thursday, there’s a four-game NHL list starting at 6:30 p.m. ET DraftKings. This article provides DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Penguins won five more games than the Islanders in the regular season, had a goal difference that was 12 goals better, and had the fourth best power play in the league. The Islanders aren’t terrible in any way, but this line seems to offer us some value for the Penguins, who may have Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup for Game 3. With Tristan Jarry playing well too, earning the Penguins’ plus money . sense.

Tuch now averages 3.7 SOG per game and has also seen an increase in usage with Max Pacioretty from the lineup. Even if he doesn’t score two goals in a match like in Game 2, the shooter should continue to get short-term opportunities with plenty of volume. He’s a great target on the overbet here for his SOG prop, which is still available at a very solid price.

Place your NHL betting Bee DraftKings Sportsbook and gamble online downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top line stack

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

Sidney Crosby ($ 7,700) Jake Guentzel ($ 6,900) Bryan Rust ($ 5,900)

As mentioned above, I didn’t sell the Penguins dead in this series. Even if they don’t get Malkin back tonight or for the foreseeable future, Pittsburgh still owns the best line in this series due to a landslide. The Penguins topline together accounted for the third most goals in the league this season and with Malkin knocked out, or possibly limited, these players are likely to be featured on Penguins’ best power play unit as well.

The Islanders make for formidable opponents, but they’ve allowed 87 SOG through the first two games of the series. 29 of those shots only came from this front tier, and they’ve also been able to generate a number of goals. However, more will come if Pittsburgh’s top executives are able to continue to generate such odds, and while the series is even, Pittsburgh has so far rated as the better team, with a nearly 7% difference in the expected goal difference ( xGF%) so far during the first two games. Stacking this first line here isn’t overly expensive, but it will give you a head start on a line that’s generating a ton of opportunities right now and likely to break soon.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $ 35K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

Superstar to Target

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ($ 8,300)

Kucherov has clearly pulled a quick shot at the NHL, perhaps because he was more game ready than we thought he was ahead of the start of the playoffs after serving the entire regular season. Be that as it may, we can only put in recent performances here and both starts by Kucherovs against the Panthers have seen him play for over 19 minutes, and he’s already scored four points in total. The Panthers may not have played as bad as the series record suggests, but they are overmanned here in terms of superstar quality, where Kucherov takes on top billing.

Tampa now plays at home for Kucherov’s first home game since his return, and the Lightning will have a chance to bury the Panthers 3-0 and give Kucherov some extra rest for the next series. With Floridas keepers reeling and Tampa Bay’s power-play already clicking at high speed, all three of Kucherov’s Game 1 points came on the PP. Paying for the Tampa star seems like the right move in DFS today.

Refer a friend and receive $ 20 DK Dollars! Go to the DraftKings Playbook Promo Page for more details!

Value at violation

Alex Tuch, Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild ($ 4,500)

Tuch finally gets a look at the Golden Knights topline with Max Pacioretty out and it paid off with near-instant dividends for the team in Game 2 as he took two goals and helped them to victory. Tuch is a high-volume shooter when he gets Ice Age, landing five SOGs in Vegas victory in over 18 minutes. While playing alongside an elite playmaker like Mark Stone ($ 6,700), his high-end scoring chances here should only keep increasing as long as Pacioretty is out, so keep aiming until Patches returns or his price goes up to win this new opportunity. grab. .

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins ($ 3,200)

Palmieri scored twice in the Islanders Game 1 win. While he still sees the third-line minutes tied, the former devil is a sneaky good goalscorer and someone who is capable of a consistent production for the islands all along. bring the line-up. If he continues to get opportunities, expect both he and young forward Oliver Wahlstrom ($ 2,900) to continue to get solid minutes and maybe even see more power play opportunities. The islands don’t have a dominant frontline and also have the depth advantage in this series, so don’t be shy about targeting these cheap islands in the future.

Stud goals

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ($ 8,400)

Playoff Vasilevskiy has arrived and with the Lightning already up 2-0, one more big game could put them on the brink of a sweep. The Russian netminder has already stopped 67 of the 72 SOG patients and posted a markup rate of 0.970 in Lightnings’ latest game. Vasilevskiy also posted some insanely good house splits this season, with 18 wins in 20 home starts with a 0.936 savings rate. The Panthers have major issues here with the Lightning back up to full strength up front and Vasilevskiy providing a solid payment option on this slate.

Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($ 7,600)

Talbot has stopped 67 of the 70 SOG he has encountered in the first two games of this series so far and knocked out the Golden Knights in Game 1. Now he returns home to make his first start where the Wild are currently minor underdogs . DraftKings Sportsbook. The Golden Knights still don’t have a top scorer in Max Pacioretty, so the Wild looks like good moneyline targets here, but that also makes Talbot a very good value option in the net. He was the Wilds best player so far, posting a 12-2-2 record at home this season. If you want to save money, he’s your man in the net tonight.

Value for defense

Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($ 3,300)

Suter may not be an elite defender at this point in his career, but he is still extremely solid and an integral part of the Wilds backend. The veteran played more than 23 minutes in each of the first games of the Wilds with the Golden Knights and won both the SOG and the blocked shots bonuses in Game 2. Suter is still playing on the Wilds’ effective first clutch, so don’t expect his minutes to drop here. because they are involved in what is probably the most competitive series of the first round. At this price, he will likely pay off regardless of whether he takes a point or not, but if he does get on the score sheet, the returns here can be exponential given his production volume in the tertiary fantasy categories.

Power-Play defenders

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs ($ 5,800)

Petry was out of the Canadiens last regular season game, so he should be good to start in Game 1. The Canadiens will need him badly here too against a Toronto attack that was sixth in goals per game and was also sixth in the expected target rate (xGF%). Petry will also play the Canadiens power-play, who finished only as the 16th-best unit in the league this season, but faces a penalty-kill in Toronto that was eighth in the league. Petrys is a fine payout option in DFS, even with the Canadiens set as big underdogs DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild ($ 6,400)

With the Wild and Golden Knights locked in one of the closest battles of the first round, expect the minutes at Pietrangelo to increase as the series progresses. The former Blue is no stranger to massive playoff minutes, having already shot four SOG in each of Golden Knights’ first two games, along with one assist. These are two of the stronger teams on the penalty kill, so I like to focus on Pietrangelo in this series over his teammate Shea Theodore ($ 5,900), who tends to be more offensive.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $ 35K Sticks [$10K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

In front of sports betting, go to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can contact crisis counseling and referral by phone 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ / WV / PA / MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH / CO), 1-800-INSET OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call / text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO / IL / IN / IA / NH / NJ / PA / TN / VA / WV / MI only. Restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.