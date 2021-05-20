



HOLLY HILL, Fla. There are so many unique and challenging sports to engage in today, but one in particular combines three different exciting sports. What you need to know Pickleball is growing in popularity

Pickleball is a paddleboard sport that combines other sports That sharp thump, when racket meets the ball, is exactly what Isma Boyle likes to hear on the field and beyond. I started playing with Fulcan about a year ago, “Boyle said She refers to her prized possession, a falcon racket, which she often uses on the pickleball courts. I play here once a day, “Boyle said, laughing,” at least once a day, if not twice. ‘ Pickleball, a paddleboard sport that combines badminton, table tennis and tennis, is a growing sport. A Boyle and her doubles partner, Lucie, have been playing together for two years, but Boyle has been on it for a while. I’ve been playing for almost 15 years, ”said Boyle. With her passion for pickleball all over the country, “It’s all about pickleball wherever we move and we move a lot. I always find a pickleball group to join and be a part of. A sprawling court in Holly Hill, Pictona, may be one of her favorites, but with tournaments and a range of fun on the field, including other sports in their indoor facilities, it is one of a kind. Today’s Florida on a Tankful we watch the sport of Pickleball on this expansive field in Holly Hill, but we see it through the eyes of this woman, Isma Boyle. An immigrant from Indonesia who defies her age and spreads her love for the sport! @ MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TQCCLh9YOC Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) May 20, 2021 The sport of pickleball continues to grow, especially on the courts in Pictona and pickleball players like Boyle are trying to grow it even more and are taking it outside of the US. Boyle, who emigrated to the US from Indonesia in 1997, is seen as her part of the world, while spreading her love for pickaxes at the same time. I brought pickleball abroad. My last trip to Saudi Arabi in five years and I started teaching there and now even after I left they still play pickleball, ”Boyle said. She continues her passion for this fast-growing sport and hopes she will continue to capture wildlife in many different generations. Pictona on Holly Hill is open seven days a week and offers a range of activities for all different skill levels. Call ahead to check availability.







